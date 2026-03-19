Getting the food right at your wedding is one of the most challenging aspects of the day. There’s a lot of organization that goes into it. Even if you use a catering company to prepare and cook it. What you don’t want is a situation where guests are hungry and bored. And then when the wedding breakfast finally arrives, it’s disappointing. So, what do you need to do to get wedding food right? Here’s a primer.

Sort out the fundamentals

You want to start by sorting out the fundamentals. Make sure you get your guest count accurate, and then provide a number that’s 5-10% higher to the wedding catering company. This gives you room for maneuver and extra meals if more people turn up than expected.

Then after that, set your budget. It’s worth remembering that food and drink usually consume about 40% to 50% of the total wedding budget. That means that catering costs run from around $100 per head for most weddings. Make sure that the food you choose to serve aligns with the style and timing of your wedding. Obviously, if your wedding is in the morning, the food served after the ceremony at lunchtime will be different from a ceremony that occurs in the afternoon and the food served in the evening.

Choose a service style

During the early stages of planning, you’ll also want to choose a service style. Naturally, most weddings opt for a plated sit-down style where guests receive elegant, controlled portions. However, some weddings are now moving to buffet style, which offers more variety and versatility. Guests with special dietary requirements don’t necessarily have to have food specifically plated for them. You could also opt for food service stations or cocktail-style food offering or family tables with platters for sharing.

Build a balanced and inclusive menu

The most challenging aspect of wedding food preparation is building a balanced and inclusive menu. You need something that’s going to satisfy people while also catering to those with dietary requirements.

When it comes to protein, you’ll want two options. Usually, those are beef and chicken, and a fish and vegetarian option. Stick with safe, crowd-pleasers like herb-roasted chicken, salmon with lemon, or plant-based meats. Don’t give vegetarians and vegans just a sad salad. There’s not enough calories in that. Opt for something with a bit of heft like mushroom wellington or rice stuffed peppers.

Try to keep the meal relatively light, and then allow people plenty of opportunities to eat snacks if they feel like they need extra food throughout the day.

Check wedding food trends

Finally, you’ll want to explore wedding food trends to make your wedding hip and trendy in 2026. Many couples are now opting for menus that tell a story and incorporate family recipes. They’re also using heritage dishes which are special to the areas in which they previously lived or worked. Many are using plant-forward and sustainable options, for example couples are opting for locally sourced, seasonal, and even foraged items.

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