Fashion

OCTOBER JEWELRY BOX

October 13, 2026
OCTOBER JEWELRY BOX
Edited By Cliche
0

Last Updated on October 13, 2026 by Cliche


Welcome back to another jewelry box installment! The jewels always get GOOD as we head into holiday. More sparkle, more shine, and more color! Speaking of color, I feel like everyone is buzzing post fashion month about how maximalism and color are back. But, for many of us, I’m not sure it ever left. Some of my favorite jewels at the moment are these insane earrings, this dainty bracelet I customized to include two birthstones – both mine and my husband’s, and this brooch that I just might just pin on everythingggggg this season!

See more of what I am loving below…






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The post OCTOBER JEWELRY BOX appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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