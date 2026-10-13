Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Secretly Marry Nearly 4 Years After GMA Fallout

Last Updated on October 13, 2026 by Cliche





Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially married, nearly four years after their relationship became public and triggered one of morning television’s most closely watched workplace scandals.

The former “GMA3” co-anchors quietly tied the knot in Arkansas on September 19. The ceremony came one day after they applied for the license in Washington County and almost a year after announcing their engagement.

The private wedding marks a major turn for a relationship that survived their ABC News exit, two divorces and years of public scrutiny.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Quietly Married In Arkansas

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PEOPLE reported that Amy Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, married September 19 in Washington County, Arkansas. Their marriage document was registered with the county clerk’s office on October 13.

The location carries personal significance for Holmes, who was born in West Memphis and attended the University of Arkansas.

The Blast reported earlier this month that Robach and Holmes had applied for an Arkansas marriage license on September 18, but it was not publicly known they would marry the following day.

Earlier reports suggested a destination wedding with about 50 to 60 close friends and relatives, partly because they wanted to avoid a media frenzy.

Instead, they kept the ceremony under wraps for weeks.

The Couple Had Been Dropping Hints About Their Wedding Plans

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Robach and Holmes confirmed their engagement in October 2025 on their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, telling listeners they had already been engaged for about a month.

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to,” Holmes said, adding that they had “learned that lesson” from how their romance became public.

By May 2026, they confirmed they had settled on a wedding date during “Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast,” but refused to reveal it.

Holmes teased that they had chosen a way to marry that would be “very special” to them. Robach noted that because this would be the third marriage for both, they wanted to make the most of their time together.

The Blast previously reported that their children were expected to have roles in the ceremony, although details about who attended have not been disclosed.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Survived A Career-Changing GMA Fallout

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Their marriage closes one chapter of a story that exploded publicly in November 2022, when photographs revealed Robach and Holmes were romantically involved while both were still legally married.

ABC removed them from “GMA3” in December. The network said at the time that their relationship did not violate company policy, but after an internal review, ABC announced in January 2023 that all sides had agreed they would leave.

The couple has repeatedly rejected claims that they cheated on their spouses.

On the debut episode of their podcast in December 2023, Robach said, “We were outed. We were not caught.” They maintained that they were already separated from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig when their relationship became romantic.

Robach later said her bond with Holmes developed from friendship while they worked together under newsroom pressure. The Blast reported that she said there was initially “nothing physical,” describing their connection as rooted in friendship, love and respect.

More From The Blast

Their Former Spouses Found Love With Each Other

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses are now dating, Page Six reports. The new couple is said to have bonded “over the traumatic experience of being cheated on” by the former ABC hosts, according to the outlet. pic.twitter.com/O5DBm3hLbT — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 5, 2023

The story took another unexpected turn when Shue and Fiebig began dating one another.

Their romance became public in December 2023 after PEOPLE reported that they bonded over the shared experience of their marriages ending as Robach and Holmes built a life together.

By 2026, reports indicated Shue and Fiebig were living together and had discussed marriage.

The Blast also reported that the former spouses were said to have given Robach and Holmes their “blessing” to marry, though they were not expected to attend.

Sources also claimed the wider family dynamic had improved, with the adults moving toward a more workable co-parenting relationship for their children.

Marriage Comes As Amy Robach Continues To Put Relationship First

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Although their relationship endured, rebuilding their television careers has been more complicated.

Days before news of the wedding surfaced, The Blast reported claims that Robach had declined multiple professional opportunities because she wanted Holmes included in potential deals.

One report alleged she had been considered for a major “Inside Edition” role but would not move forward without him.

The couple did build a joint platform after ABC, launching “Amy & T.J.” in December 2023 and discussing the personal and professional cost of their relationship becoming public.

They have also said the experience strengthened them. Holmes previously called friendship the foundation of their relationship, while Robach said being able to laugh together helped them through difficult periods.









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