The Three Ways Stripes Are Showing Up This Season

Stripes are forever a classic. A blue-and-white cotton poplin shirt is a weekend staple, and a Breton knit will always have its place. This season, though, the pattern feels broader in scope. It’s not limited to crisp navy and white or traditional nautical references. New color combinations and bolder scales make stripes feel less expected and far more versatile. Even if you don’t typically gravitate toward them, there’s a version that feels right now. Below, three ways stripes are showing up this spring, each with a slightly different approach.

The Maximalist Mix

Pattern layered on pattern, with intention. Combine different stripe widths or directions while keeping the palette related so the look stays unified. A wide chevron against a fine linear stripe, or a bold sweater styled with a graphic skirt, where the interest comes from contrast in proportion and rhythm.

Stripes as Accent

Introduced selectively rather than worn all over. A striped hair clip or claw, a statement bag, or flats that slip on with ease. These subtle additions add dimension to an otherwise pared-back outfit.

The Rugby Revival

Heavier horizontal bands, structured plackets, slightly oversized cuts. The rugby-inspired stripe brings a sport influence that feels sharp when styled with denim, a full midi, or structured outerwear. It skews polished rather than coastal.

