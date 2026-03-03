A Day in LA: BTS With Lauryn





Spend the day with me in LA. From the Beverly Hills Hotel to Paris Hilton’s pink tennis court, here’s what a typical workday looks like when I’m traveling.

Arrive at the Beverly Hills Hotel

The attention to detail is beyond. Even the notepad and pen in each room are iconic.

I unpack my skincare and clothes right away. In the bathroom, I lay out a couple face towels and set up my products so they’re streamlined.

Essential pieces: Khaite boots, collared sweater, jacket, wide leg pants, this blazer.

Polo Lounge for drinks, San Vincente Bungalows for dinner.

7 am

Wake up and hydrate right away with Beauty Salt, dry brush, shower, then I ice roll and do a facial massage. Right now, I like to use this serum and my hands.

The kids are with us, so I meditate and plan my day on paper as best I can.

I’ll have coffee while @karinamorxoxo does my makeup and @hayleyheckmann works her magic on my hair.

9 am

Breakfast with the kids. Poached eggs (no oil), kiwis, toasted sourdough and mint tea for me. Lots of coloring and crafts.

10 am

We head to the Dear Media studio for a day of recordings. Excited to share the incredible conversations we had. Interesting stories, tangible takeaways.

We batch the entire day to keep up momentum once we’re in podcast mode. Michael and I call these ‘pushes’ and it means we go hard when we’re in LA or New York.

1 pm

Lunch (Sugarfish with a Sapporo light), hydrate, catch up with the LA team.

2 pm

Head to Paris Hilton’s house for an incredible recording. If you’ve already listened, you know it was hot. She signed the new ice roller and it’s proudly displayed on the shelf in my office.

6 pm

Dinner at Polo Lounge. Get the Polo burger wrapped in lettuce with extra jalapeños, trust me.

9 pm

Step into a warm shower, slip into new monogrammed silk pajamas, apply mouth tape. Read. Goodnight.

During this trip we also did a photo shoot for the show’s new cover art. I’m so excited for you to see it in a couple weeks. We also shot new photos for the product line which will be up soon too.

Do you like these BTS of our work trips? Should we do more? Let me know in the comments.

x, Lauryn

