Prince Harry's Aunt's Brutal Seven-Word Remark About Meghan At King Charles' Coronation Revealed

Meghan Markle was reportedly the subject of a conversation between two senior royals during King Charles III’s 2023 coronation.

Siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne were said to have discussed not allowing the mother of two to get too comfortable, with Anne allegedly labeling her as “jealous.”

Recent reports now suggest that Meghan Markle may return to the U.K. for the Invictus Games, a move experts warn could lead to a cold reception if it occurs.

What The Royal Siblings Said About Meghan Markle

Despite not attending King Charles 2023 coronation, Meghan Markle’s name was still on the lips of some senior Royals.

As reported by the Daily Express, lip-readers working with Channel 5 allegedly interpreted an exchange between Prince Edward and Princess Anne, which hinted at their less-than-favourable view of the Duchess of Sussex and her marriage to Prince Harry.

According to one lip reader, Edward told Anne that the family “mustn’t let her get too comfy,” to which the princess responded with “Meghan is very jealous and a scaremonger.”

Anne’s comment seemingly prompted a laugh from her and the Prince, before she went on to tell him about how she had resisted the charms of Meghan.

“I’ve made sure that she knows that I’m idiot-proof,” she said. Edward then retorted with, “We shall continue to ignore, but it’s the most effective way for removing the unwanted.”

Reflecting on the alleged remarks, Royal Family commentator Dickie Arbiter leaned in to Anne’s scathing analysis of Meghan.

“Meghan has always been jealous, jealous of other members of the family,” he said. “So I can understand how the family reacts to Meghan. There’s no love lost between them, and nor will there be.”

Meanwhile, TV presenter Cristo Foufas expressed his surprise that such a scandalous conversation was allegedly taking place at King Charles III’s coronation.

“I’m absolutely blown away that during this coronation, they’re having these sorts of conversations within earshot of each other. It’s unbelievable,” Foufas said.

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia echoed the sentiments expressed by Cristo Foufas, adding that the alleged exchange had opened her eyes to what she believes is a lack of love for Meghan among senior royals.

“I’m just a bit speechless because of how blatant it is and how it is spoken about in that way,” the actress noted.

Meghan Markle Could Possibly Return To The U.K. For The Invictus Games







Meghan has yet to return to the U.K. since skipping the coronation, a decision reports have linked to security concerns raised by her and Prince Harry.

There is now speculation that she could return alongside him for the next Invictus Games in the U.K., and, according to an expert, she would likely receive the necessary security arrangements.

“If Meghan were to travel to the U.K. under the current RAVEC protocol — which requires 30 days’ notice to assess threat levels — I am confident that both Harry and Meghan would receive armed security for an Invictus appearance,” Kinsey Schofield said, per Fox News.

According to the expert, that alone may not be enough to satisfy Meghan, who would likely expect a warmer or more favourable reception.

“Meghan will want many assurances, especially about how she is treated and how she can bring her own individuality with her,” she added. “Security is one of the biggest issues. I see encouraging signs that the heated moments of the past have cooled. I also believe Harry has asked King Charles to open the Invictus Games.”

The Duke And Duchess’s ‘Credibility Has Been Bruised’

If Meghan chooses to accompany Prince Harry to the Invictus Games, the reception she receives could mirror the sentiment allegedly expressed by Edward and Anne at the coronation.

“I don’t think we would see the working royals even acknowledge their presence,” Kinsey shared. “The Sussexes’ credibility has been bruised over the last few years, and the royals want to keep their distance…”

Kinsey added, “She felt rejected by Harry’s family and country and wants to focus on her U.S. aspirations.”

Meghan Markle’s Return Would Be Seen As ‘Divisive,’ Expert Claims

It is reportedly believed that many Britons may continue to hold similar views about Meghan regardless of how much time has passed since she and Harry stepped back as senior royals and relocated to the U.S.

“It’s a risky move,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said of Meghan’s potential return. “She will be viewed as divisive at best.”

However, Fordwich also noted that the Duchess of Sussex is intelligent enough to know that she won’t be returning to a friendly environment.

The expert said, “She is smart and knows she will be entering a frightfully hostile environment…. The royals are also beyond wary.”





