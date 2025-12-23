LITTLE RESETS





As I begin to wind down for the year, I also get into reset mode. Cleaning out my closet, rearranging my home, refreshing items that are tired and old, and re-setting habits. I always use the end of the year to get re-organized and try to make the start to the new year just a little bit easier. Below are a few of the things I have been doing lately.

MY UNMENTIONABLES DRAWER // Lately I have been opening my underwear drawer and avoiding some of the things in there. Mismatched socks, underwear that is uncomfortable, bras that don’t fit correctly. I finally decided to go through and discard all of the pieces that I have been avoiding. I ended up replacing almost all of my bras buying a dozen of these bras that I love. Same thing for socks. I tossed a ton and ordered more of these that I find to be the perfect ankle sock. It feels so nice to now open drawers and grab whatever is on top, knowing it will fit and be comfy.

SETTING A SCHEDULED 15 MINUTE WALK OUTSIDE // Some days I am tethered to my desk. I have realized that getting outside mid day (even for 15-20 minutes) completely shifts my mood. I now have a standing 15 minute calendar meeting on my schedule to get outside and just take a quick walk around the neighborhood. Nothing like a little vitamin D.

AUTO REPLEN // I’m not sure why I didn’t do this earlier! I have finally subscribed to all the household items I use the most like this shampoo, this conditioner, this soap, my laundry detergent, etc. It saves me the hassle of having to remember to order once I get low.

A NEW ALARM CLOCK // In 2026 I am going to try (try is the key word) to shut down screen time about an hour before bed and not sleep with my phone at my side. Since my phone has been my primary alarm clock, I needed to buy one! After a bit of research I landed on this one and one week in I give it a 10/10.

GETTING RID OF ONE BAG A WEEK IN Q1 // Starting next week I am committed to getting rid of one bag of things from around the house per week. This can be anything from clothes that I no longer wear, to serving platters I never use, to all that little stuff banging around in my junk drawer. I am also going to try to buy more organization and storage specific items that will help me stay more on top of the clutter. First up was this box for all my Christmas ornaments!

