







Gucci Top (similar here), Prada Shorts, Similar Scarf Here, Celine Sunglasses (similar here, less expensive here)

A streamlined edit of the products I rely on most for polished, natural-looking results. This lineup focuses on performance first with complexion enhancers that improve skin over time, long-wear lip essentials, and targeted treatments that support texture, tone, and hydration.

Each product serves a clear role in the routine. The goal is consistency, not excess: a few strong essentials that simplify getting ready while delivering visible results. Think refined skin, soft color, and tools that elevate application without overcomplicating things.

It’s about building a beauty wardrobe that works, products that layer well, wear beautifully, and support both everyday routines and elevated moments.

How I Use Them

Skin

I start with a glow-forward base to even tone and prep the complexion. Morning tools focus on depuffing and refreshing the face; evenings are reserved for targeted treatments that support renewal and clarity. LED and overnight formulas are used on a regular schedule rather than daily.

Eyes

Eye care is both preventative and immediate. Cooling masks before events or travel, brightening cream every morning to smooth and prep for concealer.

Lips

I begin with liner for shape, then layer stain or soft color for longer wear. The stain works well on its own for a natural finish.

Cheeks

Bronzer is applied lightly and higher on the face, across cheekbones and temples for warmth and dimension without heaviness.

Hair

Air-dry products replace heat styling when possible, creating natural texture while keeping hair soft. A quality brush makes a noticeable difference, especially on wet hair.

Tools

The right tools refine application and improve results across skincare and makeup. They’re essential for blending, depuffing, and precision.

The post Beauty Staples appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.