12 Best Places to Buy Lab-Grown Engagement Rings in 2026

More than half of couples getting engaged this year are picking lab-grown diamonds. That number would have been hard to believe a few years ago, but the reasons behind it are pretty straightforward. The stones are optically and chemically identical to mined diamonds, they cost less, and the sourcing story is simpler to feel good about.

What has changed in 2026, though, is how many places now sell them, and how different each retailer’s approach can be. Some grow their own stones. Some hand-finish every ring in a Los Angeles workshop. Others give you a 100-day return window or let you try the ring at home before you commit. This guide walks through 12 of the best retailers selling lab-grown engagement rings right now, with enough detail on policies, certification, and design options to help you figure out which one fits what you care about most.

Why Certification Matters More Than Ever in 2026

GIA launched a revised grading system for lab-grown diamonds on October 1, 2025. Under the new approach, lab-grown stones receive a “premium” or “standard” designation instead of the traditional color and clarity grades used for natural diamonds. GIA noted that more than 95% of lab-grown diamonds entering the market fall within a very narrow range of color and clarity, which prompted the change. Existing GIA reports for lab-grown diamonds remain valid.

Because of this, IGI and GCAL have become increasingly relevant to buyers who want the traditional detailed breakdown of cut, color, clarity, and carat weight. When you are comparing retailers below, pay attention to which grading lab each one uses and how much detail that report gives you.

GOODSTONE

GOODSTONE earns the top spot in 2026 for a reason that is hard to replicate at scale: every ring is bespoke and handcrafted by generational artisans in Los Angeles. Buyers can choose from lab-grown or natural diamonds ranging from color D to J, and the company pairs each customer with a personal concierge who walks through preferences, the 4 Cs, and design options. Settings include solitaire, cathedral, halo, pavé, bezel, three-stone, and channel-set styles. Metal choices span 14k gold, 18k gold, and platinum, with band widths from thin and dainty to wide. Their lab-grown diamonds will not yellow or change in appearance over time, maintaining brilliance, clarity, and color for a lifetime. GOODSTONE also offers a numbered stackable band series and diamond wedding bands for pairing. Proudly made in the U.S.

Brilliant Earth

Since 2005, Brilliant Earth has built a strong reputation around responsible sourcing and recycled metals. Their lab-grown stones come certified by GIA and IGI, and the inventory runs into the thousands. Over 40 showrooms across the U.S. offer in-person viewing. Policies include free 30-day returns and a lifetime upgrade program. They also carry an extensive gallery of fancy-colored lab-grown diamonds, which suits buyers looking for something outside the traditional colorless range.

VRAI

VRAI grows its diamonds from the first atom in a zero-emission foundry located in Wenatchee, Washington. They are a lab-grown only retailer and use recycled precious metals for all settings. VRAI does not use independent grading by default but instead relies on over 1 billion data points per carat during the growing process. Buyers who want an independent IGI report can request one for a non-refundable fee, with 2 to 3 weeks of processing time. Their policies include a 30-day return window, free shipping, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary resizing.

James Allen

James Allen’s platform is built around visibility. Nearly every diamond on the site comes with a high-resolution 360° video, so you can inspect the stone before buying. All diamonds are certified by GIA, IGI, or AGS. Their Real-Time Diamond Inspection Service connects buyers with non-commissioned experts 7 days a week, which removes the pressure of a sales-driven conversation. The Ring Studio tool lets you design a custom ring by pairing a loose stone with a setting of your choice, and pricing tends to be competitive across the board.

Blue Nile

Blue Nile carries over 100,000 independently graded diamonds, a volume that most traditional jewelers cannot come close to matching. They offer a 30-day return policy on unworn items, free secure shipping on every U.S. order, and free overnight shipping on orders above $500. One free ring resizing is included within the first year, along with worldwide return shipping. While most shopping happens online, their showrooms have non-commissioned experts available for one-on-one consultations. A lifetime warranty covers manufacturing defects for as long as you own the piece.

Clean Origin

Clean Origin is an exclusively lab-grown diamond retailer, and every stone is certified by IGI, GIA, or GCAL. Their standard return window is 60 days, and some promotional periods have extended that to 100 days, which is one of the most generous in the industry. Return shipping is always covered by Clean Origin. They have expanded their showroom presence to cities including Washington DC, Columbus, Chicago, Dallas, and 2 locations in Houston. Free virtual consultations are also available with their jewelry experts.

Ritani

Ritani carries over 35,000 lab-grown diamonds in every common stone shape, available loose or set in engagement rings, pendants, or earrings. Their preset rings come with an IGI certified lab-grown center diamond already mounted. Custom engagement rings are offered at no additional design cost, so buyers pay only for materials and crafting. A 30-day money-back guarantee includes free return shipping through FedEx. One nice detail: you can pick up a loose diamond or engagement ring purchased online at a participating local jeweler.

Grown Brilliance

Grown Brilliance sets a quality floor that eliminates a lot of guesswork. Every diamond on their site has a minimum of VS2 clarity, G color, excellent or ideal cut, and at least 1 carat. Stones are certified by IGI and GIA using the same grading standards applied to mined diamonds. Free shipping, free returns, and a lifetime warranty come with every purchase. Their Design Your Own service allows buyers to build a custom engagement ring in a few steps, selecting stone and setting independently.

MiaDonna

MiaDonna holds the distinction of being the world’s first retailer to exclusively sell conflict-free lab-grown diamonds and gemstones. As a certified B Corp, the company donates at least 10% of net profits to The Greener Diamond, their non-profit that works to rebuild communities and land affected by diamond mining. They also plant a tree for every purchase. Every ring comes with a lifetime guarantee and a 60-day return policy. Metal options include rose gold, white gold, yellow gold, and platinum, and custom design is available.

Shane Co.

Shane Co. is a family-owned jeweler with physical stores across the U.S., which is a good fit for buyers who want to see and touch a diamond before purchasing. They carry a curated selection of lab-grown diamonds alongside their natural collection. A 60-day return policy provides a full refund, and their free lifetime warranty covers maintenance, repairs, cleaning, polishing, and inspection services. Domestic shipping costs for returns are also covered. Shapes available include round, princess, cushion, emerald, and more.

Adiamor

Adiamor manufactures all pieces at their own facility in Los Angeles, and many items are customizable. Diamonds are graded by GIA and IGI. A 30-day return and full money-back guarantee applies to unworn items, and a lifetime warranty backs every purchase. Free overnight shipping through FedEx with signature confirmation is standard. Ring resizing is complimentary for the first 90 days. Setting styles run from solitaire and pavé to hidden halo, vintage, and split shank collections. Financing is available through Affirm with no hidden fees.

With Clarity

With Clarity focuses on making the online buying process feel less abstract. Their home preview program ships a ring to your door so you can inspect it in person before committing. Virtual try-on tools and consultations with gemologists are also available. Lab grown diamonds are IGI certified, and the platform walks buyers through the selection process in a structured, educational way. A 30-day return policy, free shipping, and financing options round out the offering.

What to Look For When Comparing These Retailers

When reviewing your options, a few things are worth paying close attention to.

First, check which grading lab certified the diamond. Given GIA’s simplified grading system for lab-grown stones, IGI and GCAL reports tend to offer more detailed information for comparison shopping.

Second, look at return windows. They range from 30 to 100 days depending on the retailer, and some cover return shipping while others do not.

Third, ask about post-purchase services like lifetime warranties, free resizing, and routine cleaning.

And finally, if you value seeing or trying on a ring before buying, prioritize retailers with physical showrooms or home preview programs.

The right retailer depends on what matters most to you, so spend time on the details that affect your comfort level with the purchase.

