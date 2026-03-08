Unlike standard credit cards, a rewards credit card offers cardholders the opportunity to earn points, miles, or cash back on their everyday purchases. These valuable perks are often used to redeem travel upgrades, get free merchandise, or offset everyday expenses, turning routine spending into meaningful savings or memorable experiences.

Unfortunately, not everyone who owns a rewards credit card knows how to maximize this financial tool’s potential. Many even forget that their card offers rewards, causing them to miss out on a lot of perks that could’ve saved them money or upgraded their lifestyle. If you own a rewards credit card, here are some things you can do to get the most out of it:

1) Understand Your Card’s Reward Structure

Since not all rewards credit cards offer the same perks, it’s important to understand the specific earning rules that apply to yours. Some cards offer a flat rewards rate across all purchases, while others use tiered structures that award higher points or cash back for different categories such as dining, groceries, or everyday purchases. Other cards only let you earn points on specific transactions, like travel-related bookings or partner merchant purchases.

Take the Landers Cashback Everyday Credit Card by Maya, for instance. This cashback credit card gives cardholders up to 5% cashback at Landers, 2% on dining spends, and 1% on all other qualified transactions. Due to this structure, cardholders can get more value whenever they use their Landers credit card for eligible dining and everyday purchases.

With this in mind, reading your card’s terms and conditions can help you determine where your spending will yield the highest return. Check your issuer’s website or mobile app to learn what rewards you’re already entitled to.

2) Familiarize Yourself with Your Card’s Rewards Redemption Process

Every issuer has its own redemption process, and it’s worth taking the time to understand yours. Luckily, most issuers would have the information on their website or mobile app.

When reviewing the rewards redemption process, look for information on the types of rewards you can claim and if any restrictions apply. Understanding the process from start to finish helps you make more timely and smart decisions that ensure your rewards deliver the best possible value for your needs.

3) Know How Many Points You Need to Earn Before Redeeming Rewards

Redeeming rewards without knowing the exact number of points or miles required can lead to missed opportunities or inefficient use of your balance. Therefore, before you make a redemption, it’s good to review the reward chart or pricing structure provided by your issuer. This will show you the thresholds for different reward options, whether it’s travel, merchandise, gift cards, or other benefits.

4) Use Your Credit Card More Often

One of the simplest ways to earn more rewards is to use your card for as many eligible purchases as possible. This doesn’t mean, however, spending more than you normally would. It’s more about shifting routine expenses, such as utility bills, streaming subscriptions, or grocery runs, onto your rewards credit card whenever the merchant accepts it.

Making your card your primary payment method for everyday transactions lets you steadily accumulate points or cash back without changing your spending habits. Just remember to pay your balance in full each month so interest charges do not offset the benefits you’ve earned.

Rewards are only valuable if you use them before they expire. Even though some programs offer rewards that never expire, others impose deadlines that could result in forfeiting unused points or cash back.

To avoid losing your hard-earned benefits, regularly check your rewards balance and note any expiration policies. One way to do this is to set your own calendar reminders. This simple safeguard will put you in a better position to plan redemptions strategically and ensure that no value goes t

Your Rewards Credit Card Can Be a Real Financial Asset

A rewards credit card has the potential to offer more than just transactional convenience. Keep these solutions in mind to create new opportunities and contribute to your broader financial well-being. Just remember that making the most of your card requires you to have a clear understanding of its features and a genuine commitment to using it responsibly. With a thoughtful approach, you can turn everyday purchases into opportunities that add real value over time.

