ICYMI: OCTOBER IN REVIEW

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 by Cliche





The month of October included a work trip to NYC at the start of the month. We shot some very creative content with an incredible team for an upcoming collaboration. Details coming soon! Back at home, our house projects are finally winding down. We’ll photograph the two projects in the upcoming weeks and I’m excited to share the reveals. The two projects couldn’t be more different. But, I must admit that I am more excited for the projects to finally be finished. I like to say organized and the disruption at the house has been a challenge. Still, I’m so grateful!

The Atlantic-Pacific posts from October focused on fall trends (band jackets, brooches, and more!), new series like “The Look For Less”, the introduction of 2026 Gift Guides, and much more.

Can’t forget my favorite fives of the month! Daily looks are here, here, here, here, and here and my top five products include this incredibly ornate faux fur collar coat (sadly sold out), these champagne sequin pants that are perfect for the holidays, this gorgeous collared velvet jacket that I scored in New York, these tapered taffeta pants that are available in loads of fun fall colors, and this of-the-moment purple velvet tassel clutch.

Please consider signing up for my email list so you can follow along more closely on all things Atlantic-Pacific. There are tons of Holiday Gift Guides coming your way all month long!

OCTOBER’S TOP 10 POSTS…

THE LOOK FOR LESS We kicked off a new series in October called “The Look for Less”. It was a huge hit and we will absolutely keep it going. This post focuses on cheaper alternatives (not dupes!) to pieces that I have recently styled.

THE BROOCH CHRONICLES The small pins that make BIG statements. Where to find all of my favorite brooch pieces, from feathers to florals and more!

BAND TOGETHER I’m all about a band jacket this season! I’ve hand picked 10+ styles for your consideration. Plus, a throwback band jacket outfit from 2010!!

OCTOBER JEWELRY BOX Another “Jewelry Box” installment made the top 10 posts of the month. No surprise! As we head into holiday, these picks feature more sparkle, more shine, and more color!



AT HOME LATELY All of the home items that have been making my heart sing as of late. From scents, to tablescapes, to even cleaning supplies. Check out the full list in this post.

SHOE SHOPPIN’ FOR FALL After a successful closet clean out, I began looking at my new shoe needs for fall and beyond. This post highlights all of the current shoe styles that are on my wishlist!

GIFT GUIDES 2026: COLORFUL GIFTS Always one of my most requested Gift Guides each year…COLORFUL GIFTS! Covering everything colorful, from big and small, and across a wide range of price points.

SATURDAY SESH I’ve enjoyed writing these quick weekend update posts about all of the little things on my mind. This latest session includes notes on exciting collaborations, viral bags, sale updates, and new product picks!

The post ICYMI: OCTOBER IN REVIEW appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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