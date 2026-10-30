Bobbi Althoff’s Plastic Surgery Plan Sparks Fan Reactions

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 by Cliche





While Bobbi Althoff has had some things to say about Botox and filler and how she regrets falling into the “facial balancing trend,” it seems she’s about to turn to other cosmetic procedures.

The podcast host and one of the stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: O.C.” recently shared a video on social media talking about the plastic surgery plans she has for 2027. Some fans shared that they understand and support her in the comment section, while others bashed her choices and kindly asked her to stop being insecure.

Bobbi Althoff Shares Her Plastic Surgery Plans On Social Media

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In a newly shared video on TikTok and Instagram, Bobbi, 29, talked about “new year, new boobs, new hairline.”

Before getting into her near future plastic surgery plans, she first addressed that some people said they weren’t sure if she was actually going to be on the new “Mormon Wives” spinoff.

“Rest assured, I am on the show,” she said, before adding that she’s not a “main character” and more of a “side character.” “There’s lots of embarrassing stuff in it. I feel like I live my life and just embarrass myself.”

She then explained that in January, she’s planning on getting breast augmentation surgery because she’s “done breastfeeding” after “breastfeeding each of my kids for four years.” Bobbi added that she breastfed for “six years straight because there was some overlap.”

“After finishing breastfeeding two kids for six years, it’s not pretty,” she shared.

At the end of her video, after talking about other plans, she said she discussed whether she should do a “lift and implants,” taking into consideration that she plans to have more children in the future.

“The risks increase of not being able to breastfeed if you get a lift,” she said. “And I also kind of just don’t like the look of super high up boobs. I kind of like a little bit of a sag to them, cause that’s just naturally what happens to boobs.”

Bobbi Altoff Is Also Planning To Get A Hair Transplant

Immediately after sharing her breast augmentation plans, she added that she’s also getting a hair transplant. She pointed to her upper forehead and said she was getting “this part right here filled in.”

“It’s not anything crazy, and don’t say, ‘Oh, your hairline, that’s just what happens. It’s postpartum hair loss,’” she continued. “If you look back at the pictures of me when I was a kid, this just has been my hairline. It’s just more squared, and I’ve always been insecure about it, and I’ve always wanted it there.”

She added, “Why be insecure about it when it’s like a six-hour procedure and in a year, I’ll be fine.”

She said she thinks it will “look really good” and if it doesn’t look how she wants, she will just “pluck the hairs out or something.”

Fans Were Divided About Bobbi’s Plastic Surgery News

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Mixed comments flooded her Instagram and TikTok posts, with some supporting her decisions, and others questioning them.

Over on TikTok, one fan wrote, “This post right here is the most likeable and relatable I’ve ever seen you.” Another added, “Do anything that make you happy! One life you have.” One other viewer said, “I just want to hug you and help you love yourself.”

Over on Instagram, the vibe was slightly different.

“I just don’t understand why you put yourself down so much you are a beautiful woman stop doing that love yourself the way you are stop trying to change yourself,” one viewer shared. Another said, “Shame how these naturally beautiful women can’t see their beauty. Enhancement after enhancement they chase to fill a void.” One other person wrote, “Yeah, just one more surgery and you won’t feel insecure anymore,” while another said, “This is the most narcissistic crap I’ve ever seen on social media. Congratulations, Internet Stranger.”

Bobbi Althoff Spent Thousands Of Dollars To Dissolve Her Facial Filler

Earlier this year, Bobbi shared that she spent thousands to undo the “facial balancing trend.”

“I just need to have a little talk with you girls,” she said before revealing how much money she recently spent. “The other day, I spent $4,500 getting my filler that was right here [she motioned to her jawline] dissolved using an ultrasound because that’s really the only way you can make sure you get rid of it all.”

She said she was going to just get lip filler, but she was convinced by her injector to also get chin and jawline filler. She immediately realized it was “such a mistake” but was told it “would get better.” Six months later, she said she “hated it.”

Her advice to others is to “just don’t get the filler to begin with.”

“It makes me so sick I had to spend so much money to get back to how I was,” she continued. “I had to spend so much money, such a waste. But hopefully this money can be spent to like serve the purpose of you guys never making the same mistakes.”

Bobbi Althoff Is Part Of ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: O.C.’

Earlier this year, Bobbi was announced as one of the members of the new “Mormon Wives” spinoff. Shortly after the announcement, the podcast host briefly addressed the news.

“I can’t say that when I was watching that show that I ever thought that I would be on it, but the opportunity came and presented itself to me, and I’m really excited for it,” she said, leaving fans still in the dark about the show and her role in it.

Many took to the comments of her video to share that they are excited to see her on the show, with some even saying she’s the only reason they’ll be tuning in.









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