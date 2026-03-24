Here’s Exactly How To Get A Snatched Jawline





We’ve been on the snatched jawline train for YEARS.

As you all know, Lauryn had double jaw surgery a few years ago, and she’s been keeping her jaw in shape ever since.

A chiseled jawline is one of the most coveted facial features to achieve a fit and youthful appearance.

But the thing is, not everyone was born to have a snatched jawline naturally. There are a lot of different factors that can make your face appear wider and the opposite of sculpted, and that’s totally normal.

But, if you want that super defined jawline, we’re here to help.

Today, we’re sharing a round-up of ways you can achieve a jawline that is absolutely SNATCHED.

How To Get A Snatched Jawline

To get the look you want when jawline contouring, you’ve got to know what you’re looking for. Let’s get into what a snatched jawline even looks like.

What is A Snatched Jawline?

When you’re trying to achieve a strong jawline, you want to find a way to help your jaw and neck feel tight, well-defined, and sculpted. Ideally, you want the line of your jaw to look razor-sharp.

As we get older, our jawlines tend to droop and become less defined. This can be for several different reasons, such as the loss of collagen and skin elasticity. But ultimately, it’s just a result of aging. It happens to everyone.

Of course, aging isn’t the only reason someone might want to work on their jawline. Some of us just carry more fat in that area, potentially leading to a double chin. This is often the result of genetics. There can be other causes of double chins, though, so check out this post if you want to know more.

So how do we combat the factors keeping us from having a jawline sharp enough to kill? We’ve got some ideas.

How To Lose Fat In Your Face

If you want that razor-sharp look, you have to address the volume. While you can’t spot-reduce fat, you can optimize your lifestyle to lean out the facial area:

Lower Systemic Inflammation: Inflammation makes the face look rounder and “doughy.”

Manage Cortisol: High stress leads to “moon face.”

Limit Alcohol: It’s the fastest way to lose your jawline definition overnight.

Optimize Your Hormones: Hormonal imbalances can lead to specific fat storage around the chin and neck.

Tips to Lean Out Your Face

Watch Your Sodium Intake: High salt levels cause the body to hold onto water, specifically in the cheeks and under the chin. By flushing your system with lemon water and dandelion tea, you can see a more defined jaw in as little as 48 hours.

Prioritize Fiber and Protein: Eating a diet high in protein and fiber keeps your insulin stable. When insulin levels are balanced, your body is less likely to store inflammatory fat in the face.

The Power of Lymphatic Drainage: Sometimes what we think is fat is actually stagnant lymph fluid. Using a professional-grade drainage tool can move that fluid out, revealing the bone structure beneath.

Consult Professionals: If lifestyle changes aren’t working, it might be time to look into personalized treatment plans that focus on metabolic health or fat-dissolving options.

How to Snatch Your Face

“Snatching” your face isn’t just about the jaw – it’s about the whole vibe. You want the cheekbones high, the eyes lifted, and the skin tight.

Gua Sha the Brow: Lift the entire face by working the muscles around the eyes and forehead. Lauryn does this through facial fascia massage.

Use Microcurrent: Tools like the NuFace act as a “mini facelift,” sending tiny electrical currents to the muscles.

High-Cheekbone Contouring: Use a cool-toned contour specifically on the “shelf” of the cheekbone to pull the eye upward.

Skin Tightening Topicals: Look for peptides and pullulans to give an immediate (albeit temporary) tightening effect.

How To Get A Chiseled Jawline

Use mouth tape.

This one’s probably obvious for you by now, but if you’re not mouth taping every night…then it’s time to get on board.

There are so many benefits to mouth taping, and a strong jawline is only one of them. You’ll experience brighter eyes, way more energy and the deepest sleep of your life.

This method works wonders for your jawline by strengthening your facial muscles, making your jaw more defined and your chin profile stronger. The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape has been known to sell out, so get it on subscription.

Try mewing.

Mewing is a trendy technique invented by an orthodontist that’s all about engaging the jaw muscle to strengthen it long term. It can improve your jawline, it can also help with jaw pain and mouth breathing.

To do it, you close your mouth and lightly press your teeth together and flatten your tongue on the roof of your mouth. You do this multiple times a day until it becomes a natural habit and changes your facial structure (for the better, of course) over time.

Work on your posture.

This tip might seem a little out there but good posture can definitely contribute to your jawline just as much as bad posture can contribute to a double chin.

Just think about it: when you’re sitting slumped over, looking down at your phone, you’re not using those muscles in your chin and neck as much. Because of that, the muscles tend to weaken.

So, to fix this, you’ve got to work on your posture. Here are our tips:

Develop your core strength to better support your spine.

Limit screen time on your phone so you’re not spending hours with text neck.

Take breaks from what you’re doing to switch up your body positioning if you’ve been sitting for ages, stand up and walk around. If you’re on your feet all day, try to schedule breaks to sit down from time to time.

Ensure your chair has proper support.

Practice Classical Pilates to strengthen your core and improve your posture.

Eat intentionally.

The food that you eat can play a huge role in the appearance of your jawline in a number of ways.

First, the food you eat can cause your face to swell up, for a number of different reasons. Too much sodium in your diet can cause your body to hold on to extra fluid. Additionally, some foods are more likely to be inflammatory than others. Both of these things can cause your face to appear puffy.

There are multiple ways to combat the puffiness, though. First, monitor your salt intake to minimize excess fluid in your body. Then, you might want to follow an anti-inflammatory diet, like the Mediterranean diet. Of course, you can always just take note of the foods that puff up your face, and avoid those, while adding in anti-inflammatory foods, such as leafy greens, berries, and fish.

If you are experiencing random bloating and puffiness from one day to the next with no rhyme or reason, you need to listen or watch Gary Brecka on the show where he talks about a facet of gut health that we bet you haven’t heard before.

It’s also a good idea to load up on protein. You know Lauryn and her bowl of meat, after all!

Protein is a game changer in more ways than one. It can definitely help with never feeling full & any unhealthy cravings you might be having, but it can also support collagen production as high-protein foods like fish and meat are often high in amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen. You need collagen for firm, plump skin.

Drink your water.

Speaking of things you need for firm, plump skin, you HAVE to be hitting your daily water goals. Hydrated skin looks radiant and supple, and water is also needed for collagen production.

HOT TIP: Hydrate properly with Beauty Salt, which contains electrolytes, pearl powder and colostrum.

Exercise your jaw.

Jawline exercises are a convenient option for a girl on the go. If you want that sculpted look, but you have seriously NO TIME to dedicate to it, you can always pair a jaw exercise with something you’re already doing. We love a good habit-stack.

Check out these face workouts or these at-home techniques for jaw sculpting to get started. Lauryn takes about 8-10 minutes every morning to do fascia facial massage and she’s noticed such a difference in her entire face. Brows are lifted, cheekbones are poppin’ and the jawline is sculpted.

Take colostrum supplements.

Colostrum has so many benefits, you would not believe it but it’s true. Two of those incredible benefits are improved skin health & reduced inflammation. Those are two things you NEED for healthy, plump skin around your jawline.

Beauty Salt was formulated with pure 40% colostrum from the first milking, which is one of the highest amounts available in supplements.

Try facial rollers.

Facial rolling is a method that trends on and off, but did you know it’s actually been around helping people for centuries?

Facial rollers are a simple, yet effective tool for defining your jawline. They can define your jawline by reducing puffiness through stimulating lymphatic drainage and improving blood circulation to your face.

Facial rolling on its own has great benefits for the jawline, but you can get even more benefits by using the an ice roller. This roller takes the benefits of facial rolling and combines them with cold therapy, leaving your skin even more firm and sculpted to your jaw, especially if you’ve got any swelling.

HOT TIP: Want to roll on the run? The MINT ROLLER is the perfect size to throw in your bag, and it stays cold for longer than any other roller.

Facial massage is another at-home technique to shape your jawline, and it’s one Lauryn LOVES.

This method works best when you press a few drops of depuffing oil into your skin before getting started. Then, begin by placing the knuckle of your index finger under your jawline and the knuckle of your middle finger on the top of your jawline at your chin. Gently apply pressure, gliding your knuckles up your jawline to the bottom of your ear.

You can practice facial massage with your hands, or with facial massage tools, like this facial massager, which is the perfect shape to contour your jawline & cheekbones.

Utilize cold therapy.

Cold therapy (such as ice rolling) can help you ditch facial puffiness and bloating. Ice can decrease inflammation and swelling by reducing blood flow to the area. If you’re dealing with any sort of swelling, cold therapy is the move for you. If you use the ice roller, you get all the benefits of cold therapy AND facial rolling in one.

Dry brush.

Dry brushing stimulates the lymphatic system, which helps move excess fluid and cellular waste from your body. All that gunk hanging out in your lymph nodes can TOTALLY de-sculpt your jawline so get it out of there with the BUTTER BRUSH.

To use, we recommend doing a full-body dry brush to stimulate the entire lymphatic system. Starting at your feet, use short, quick strokes moving upwards towards the heart. Brush the entire body this way, using medium pressure on arms and legs, while using lighter pressure on your torso and neck. Go one step further post-shower with the body sculptor. It’ll help drain and detox the lymph even further, revealing a toned silhouette.

Give facial steaming a try.

Facial steaming is a method used to promote collagen and elastin production through increased blood flow, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin.

For this method, Lauryn likes this at-home facial steamer by Dr. Dennis Gross. When facial steaming, you’ll want to start with a clean, dry face. Using distilled water, fill up the tank, then turn on and steam for up to nine minutes.

Get The Ultimate Snatched Jaw!

The Tongue Press: Push your tongue against the roof of your mouth and hold for 10 seconds. This activates the muscles under the chin and provides an instant lift for photos.

Fascia Blasting: Use a small fascia tool to break up adhesions around the jawline. Often, a “soft” jaw is just tight fascia holding onto fluid.

Magnesium Bicarbonate: Drinking magnesium-rich water helps regulate the fluid in your cells, preventing the “puffy face” look that hides your bone structure.

Avoid Over-using the masseter muscle: If you grind your teeth at night, your masseter muscle can actually become too bulky, making the face look square rather than snatched. Consider a night guard or specific treatment plans to relax the muscle.

If you’re looking to sculpt your jaw, there is a method out there for you.

Let us know what method works best for you and any other tips we should know about.

x, The Skinny Confidential team.

+ 5 things Lauryn does for her body every day.

++ Everything you want to know about Air Sculpt.

SCULPTED JAWLINE:

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The post Here’s Exactly How To Get A Snatched Jawline appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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