



Plush Top & Skirt, Magda Butrym Scarf, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, Isla Wrap Sandals

I’m so excited to share my collaboration with Margaux, a collection of six styles designed with the ease of a day away in mind.

Another Tomorrow Dress, Janessa Leone Hat, Altuzarra Tote, Palermo Sandals

When conceptualizing the collection, I kept returning to the pace of a day without structure, the kind that unfolds naturally, moving from morning into evening without urgency. Time spent walking through a charming neighborhood, lingering over lunch outdoors, resetting in the afternoon, and transitioning as the light shifts.

Sea NY Dress, Etsy Brooch, Call It By Your Name Bag, Fonteyn Flats

Similar Shirt Here, Similar Hat, Adam Lippes Skirt, Jenna Blake Necklace, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, Paros Sandals

Woven texture became a defining element. Light and breathable with a visually rich finish, it brings dimension to each silhouette while remaining effortless for warmer days. The ballet flats, in particular, are designed for all-day wear, pairing that intricate weave with a shape that feels both classic and easy.

Etro Dress, Clara Flats

Plush Top & Skirt, Magda Butrym Scarf, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, Isla Wrap Sandals

Color plays an equally important role. A chartreuse sandal delivers a bold, directional pop. I’ve been especially drawn to this shade for spring, while multi-tonal straps bring in a nuanced interplay of color that elevates the overall look.

Bottega Veneta Dress, By Malene Birger Bag, Parker Sandals

For warm spring days and spontaneous plans alike, these styles are designed to move effortlessly through the day. Shop the Margaux x JB collection now.

The post Introducing The New JB x Margaux Collection appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.