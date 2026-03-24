Fashion

Introducing The New JB x Margaux Collection

March 24, 2026
Introducing The New JB x Margaux Collection
Edited By Cliche
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Plush Top & Skirt, Magda Butrym Scarf, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, Isla Wrap Sandals

I’m so excited to share my collaboration with Margaux, a collection of six styles designed with the ease of a day away in mind.

yellow strappy leather sandals black dress

yellow strappy leather sandals
yellow strappy leather sandals black dress

Another Tomorrow Dress, Janessa Leone Hat, Altuzarra Tote, Palermo Sandals

 

When conceptualizing the collection, I kept returning to the pace of a day without structure, the kind that unfolds naturally, moving from morning into evening without urgency. Time spent walking through a charming neighborhood, lingering over lunch outdoors, resetting in the afternoon, and transitioning as the light shifts.

green maxi dress rattan flats
green maxi dress rattan flats

green maxi dress rattan flats
green maxi dress rattan flats

Sea NY Dress, Etsy Brooch, Call It By Your Name Bag, Fonteyn Flats

Palermo Sandal Chartreuse Nappa

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Fonteyn Natural Raffia

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white blouse pink maxi skirt colorful leather sandals
colorful leather sandals

white blouse pink maxi skirt colorful leather sandals
white blouse pink maxi skirt colorful leather sandals

Similar Shirt Here, Similar Hat, Adam Lippes Skirt, Jenna Blake Necklace, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, Paros Sandals

 

Woven texture became a defining element. Light and breathable with a visually rich finish, it brings dimension to each silhouette while remaining effortless for warmer days. The ballet flats, in particular, are designed for all-day wear, pairing that intricate weave with a shape that feels both classic and easy.

rattan mules floral maxi dress
rattan mules




rattan mules
rattan mules floral maxi dress

Etro Dress, Clara Flats

Paros Cotton and Multicolor

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Clara Natural Raffia

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striped two piece set brown leather rainbow crochet strappy sandals
striped two piece set brown leather rainbow crochet strappy sandals

striped two piece set brown leather rainbow crochet strappy sandals
striped two piece set brown leather rainbow crochet strappy sandals

Plush Top & SkirtMagda Butrym ScarfSaint Laurent SunglassesIsla Wrap Sandals

Color plays an equally important role. A chartreuse sandal delivers a bold, directional pop. I’ve been especially drawn to this shade for spring, while multi-tonal straps bring in a nuanced interplay of color that elevates the overall look.

orange dress raffia heels
orange dress raffia heels

orange dress raffia heels
orange dress raffia heels

Bottega Veneta Dress, By Malene Birger Bag, Parker Sandals

Isla Wrap Sandal

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Parker Natural Raffia

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For warm spring days and spontaneous plans alike, these styles are designed to move effortlessly through the day. Shop the Margaux x JB collection now.

The post Introducing The New JB x Margaux Collection appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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