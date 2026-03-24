Alan Ritchson Not Charged Despite Street Brawl With His Neighbor, As Police Label Actor’s Actions Self-Defense





Brentwood Police have closed the investigation into “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson after his physical altercation with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor.

The cops ruled that the actor’s actions were self-defense after reviewing a video and several eyewitness accounts.

The dispute between the neighbors began when Taylor confronted Alan Ritchson over alleged reckless motorcycle riding.

Alan Ritchson Cleared In Brentwood Neighborhood Altercation

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According to TMZ, the Brentwood Police Department has officially closed its investigation into the altercation involving “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson and his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, with no charges filed.

Authorities say their review of videos and witness accounts confirmed that Ritchson acted in self-defense.

Although a reckless endangerment charge was briefly considered, Ritchson chose not to press any charges, and the District Attorney agreed to close the case.

The incident began when Taylor confronted Ritchson, alleging the actor and his children had been riding motorcycles recklessly through the neighborhood.

Full body cam footage of Alan Ritchson getting into a fight with his neighbor showing he did nothing wrong and was trying to leave the situation, but his neighbor kept standing in front of his bike

pic.twitter.com/TK77PoKKQg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 24, 2026

Body cam footage from Ritchson showed the full encounter from his perspective.

It revealed that Taylor blocked the actor in the street and got aggressive, prompting Ritchson to lay his bike down and push him away.

When Taylor escalated by shoving Ritchson, the “War Machine” actor responded with strikes to defend himself.

Ritchson later shared a Napoleon Bonaparte quote on Instagram: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Neighbors Confirm Alan Ritchson Acted In Self-Defense In The Brentwood Altercation

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Witnesses also backed Ritchson’s account, saying Taylor instigated the confrontation near his $2.7 million Brentwood home. Ritchson, who returned recently from filming “Runner” in Australia, remained polite but declined to comment extensively, citing the ongoing investigation at the time.

One neighbor recalled the brawl being witnessed by children, noting surveillance footage captured the altercation on the grass and hedges outside Taylor’s property.

Meanwhile, Taylor, who has also ridden motorcycles for years, told TMZ the situation began after Ritchson drove loudly through the neighborhood, revving his Kawasaki and allegedly speeding.

He said he tried to intervene peacefully, warning Ritchson, “You’ve got to stop, someone’s going to get hurt,” but the dispute escalated.

Taylor reported that Ritchson struck him several times, causing bruising and swelling, though he did not seek medical attention.

The Actor Opened Up About His Bipolar Diagnosis And Therapy

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Ritchson, who has been married to his wife, Catherine, since 2006, shares three sons with her. The couple met while taking a dance class in college. Ritchson’s TV credits include “Smallville,” “Blue Mountain State,” “Blood Drive,” and “Titans.”

On the big screen, he played Raphael in the 2014 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot and its 2016 sequel, and appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “Lazer Team” (2015), and “Fast X” (2023).

In 2024, Ritchson opened up about a 2019 suicide attempt, revealing that a vision of his sons inspired him to keep living. He later sought professional help and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, finding comfort in finally having a name for his struggles.

A friend suggested he try MDMA-assisted therapy with Catherine, which he described as transformative, helping him reflect on his purpose and focus on serving others.

Alan Ritchson Previously About Exploitation In The Modeling Industry

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson also revealed that he was sexually assaulted while working as a model.

The 41-year-old actor said the incident occurred when he was “one of the highest-paid models at the agency” and was offered a job with a “very famous photographer.”

He explained, “I was sent into a hotel room to do nudes with the promise that if I did the shoot, he would offer me a very lucrative campaign for a magazine and a clothing line. I was sexually assaulted by this guy.”

Ritchson immediately left the shoot, reported it to his agency, and quit modeling permanently. He added that none of the photos were ever published, and credited acting with providing him a new career path. “Yhank God acting found me at the exact same time, so I was able to make a switch to a new career, but it left some scars,” he said.

Reflecting on the industry, the North Dakota native called modeling “like legalized sex trafficking,” criticizing its lack of regulation and the exploitation often faced by talent. He did not name the photographer involved.

The Alan Ritchson Not Charged Despite Street Brawl With His Neighbor, As Police Label Actor’s Actions Self-Defense first appeared on The Blast









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