Fashion

Coachella 2026 Style: Teyana Taylor in Metallic Fishnet, Karrueche in Bec & Bridge, Olandria in Custom Baby Phat, and Paris Hilton in Y2K Von Dutch

April 13, 2026
Coachella 2026 Style: Teyana Taylor in Metallic Fishnet, Karrueche in Bec & Bridge, Olandria in Custom Baby Phat, and Paris Hilton in Y2K Von Dutch
Edited By Cliche
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Coachella continues to serve as a major fashion moment, with celebrities and influencers stepping out in looks that blend western inspiration, sheer textures, and statement-making silhouettes under the desert sun.

Teyana Taylor turned heads in a metallic fishnet gown featuring a draped, body-skimming silhouette with intricate embellishments. Styled with statement Schiaparelli sunglasses and stacked House of Malakai jewelry, her look delivered a high-fashion moment that contrasted with the casual festival setting.

Karrueche opted for a more layered approach, stepping out in a dark chocolate ensemble featuring a $260 sheer Bec & Bridge tunic top over fitted Outcast Clothing shorts, styled with Guess Bomb accessories including strappy heels, a cowboy hat, and sleek sunglasses. The look balanced softness with edge through its mix of transparency and structure.

Olandria made an appearance in a custom Baby Phat look, embracing the festival’s western theme with a coordinated set that included a fitted top, matching bottoms, and cowboy-inspired accessories. Her styling incorporated boots and a hat, aligning with the desert-ready aesthetic seen across the weekend.


Paris Hilton brought a playful, nostalgic energy in a custom upcycled Von Dutch set, reworked into a cropped top and mini skirt combination. Styled with statement sunglasses, gloves, and bold accessories, her look referenced early-2000s fashion while feeling current for the festival scene.



From metallic fishnet gowns to sheer layered looks and Y2K-inspired ensembles, Coachella 2026 once again showcased a range of personal style expressions rooted in individuality and trend reinterpretation.

Which look is your favorite?

: IG/Reproduction

The post Coachella 2026 Style: Teyana Taylor in Metallic Fishnet, Karrueche in Bec & Bridge, Olandria in Custom Baby Phat, and Paris Hilton in Y2K Von Dutch appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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