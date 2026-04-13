Fashion

Sephora Spring Sale 2026: The Best Beauty, Hair, Skin & Wellness Picks

April 13, 2026
Sephora Spring Sale 2026: The Best Beauty, Hair, Skin & Wellness Picks
Edited By Cliche
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The Sephora Spring Sale is the moment to stock up, try something new, or finally invest in the products that actually deliver.

Before we get into our picks, here’s how the sale works:

Rouge members get 20% off from 4/10-4/20

VIB members get 15% off from 4/14-4/20

Insider members get 10% off from 4/14-4/20

Use code SPRINGSALE and voilà. Savings on your entire order.

With so many options, we’ve narrowed it down to the latest standouts: the things Lauryn’s makeup artist has been using, the latest hair care finds and wellness essentials that are easy to fit into your routine.

Whether you’re replenishing favorites or discovering something new, these are the picks we’d add to cart without a second thought.




Just click on the collage above to shop everything in one place.

What’s in your cart? Let us know what we have to have in the comments below.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Learn exactly how to get a sculpted jawline.

++ Shop more of Lauryn’s skincare favorites here.

SPRING SALE:

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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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