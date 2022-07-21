Today we want to share 5 key fashion pieces to base your new closet around. With summer in full swing now is the time to attend as many barbecue and garden party invitations as possible, especially after the last two summers being something of a washout due to the enforced lockdowns as a result of the pandemic. So, whether you are looking to update your entire closet, or simply add to your summer clothing collections, you have come to the right place. Read on to learn of the five key fashion pieces to base your new closet around.

1. A Quality Cross Body Bag

If you are only intending on investing one key piece this summer, you can’t go far wrong when you choose a beautifully crafted and high-quality handbag, preferably of the crossbody kind.

Designer crossbody bags for women are seemingly never out of fashion and combine practicality and functionality

with chic style. Be realistic when you are choosing your bag and pay particular attention to the size of the inside pocket; remember it does need to be big enough to carry all of your daily essentials.

2. A Chic Pair of Flats

Even if you are usually seen in pumps or even trainers on a day-to-day basis, one item you really can build multiple outfits around is a chic pair of flat shoes.

For summer and fall 2022, choose a dark brown or even tan pair with a matte finish and cap-toe ends, which you can wear either with dresses, maxi skirts, or even cropped chinos.

3. A Denim Jacket

Denim jackets also referred to as jean jackets, are one of the fundamental pieces that every woman, and indeed man, should have as a go-to light jacket. It can be paired with anything from a casual pair of trousers with sneakers, to a more formal evening dress.

For the past few years, the focus has been on light, acid-washed denim, for both denim jackets and jeans, but now there has been a definite shift within fashion houses in both this country and beyond to white denim instead.

4. A Wrap Dress

You would have to have been living under a rock to not notice the supreme popularity and indeed versatility of a wrap dress, whether made from a thicker evening-style material or light and summery fabric.

The beauty of a wrap dress is that it can be wrapped to fit your body perfectly and is, therefore, an incredibly forgiving choice of outfit for any occasion.

5. A Black Pair of Ankle Boots

The second footwear item on the list is a black pair of ankle boots, whether in a smooth suede-effect material or else a patent leather variety.

Your choice of ankle boots is where your creativity and individual flair and dress sense can kick in and there is a myriad of options in terms of the size of the heel, the fit of the boot around the ankle and the embellishments, or indeed lack thereof, on the buckle.

