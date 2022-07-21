Today we want to share smart ways to make business contacts to benefit your company. Networking is a big part of one’s success in the world of work, but it is particularly important when you are running your own company. The contacts you make or don’t make as the case may be can really make or break your company, which is why you not only need to make a real effort to network as a business owner, but you need to identify ways of doing so as effectively as possible so that you can meet the right people who will help to give your company a leg up.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the smartest ways to make business contacts to benefit your company right now:

Attend conferences

One of the oldest, and still most effective ways to meet people in your industry and other related ones, is to attend conferences where you will be mingling with lots of other successful people who have the same interests as you. Make an effort to get involved and get talking to as many people as you can and you are sure to make valuable contacts for your business in no time at all.

Run your own conferences

It has never been easier to run your own conferences and events thanks to things like being able to rent event wifi, iPads, and cinema screens, combined with the possibilities of remote technology. Running your own conference might seem like a big undertaking, but it puts you in charge of everything from the speakers to the guest list, so it is a really good way of engineering a meeting between yourself and the movers and shakers you most want to strike up a relationship with, which means it really us worthwhile if you have the resources to do so.

Help others

A really underrated way to make business contacts that can benefit your company is to help other people where you can. Whether you send a client the way of a company in a complementary sector to your own, you become a philanthropist who donates money to good causes or you simply head out to schools and colleges to give talks to the kids, you will raise your profile and come into contact with other business owners and philanthropists who will be impressed by your dedication to serving others. As well as being great for networking, it is a great way to feel good about yourself and your business, which has afforded you the chance to do good deeds.

Become active in the local community

In a similar vein, being more active in your local community is often a good way to make contacts. You could run for local office if you have the time to do so, but even just being visible in the community, sponsoring local events, picking up trash, or campaigning for more green spaces for children, can raise your profile and put you in touch with like-minded business professionals, too.

Join forums

It might seem quaint in 2022, but there is still a lot to be said for joining business forums and meeting places online. You can build up a reputation as being a fun and informative poster, and meet people from all around the globe which means you can often find many amazing opportunities that you would not get when just networking in your local area alone. Of course, this only works if you get involved, post regularly, and offer value, otherwise, chances are you will not get much out of strictly online interactions at all.

Keep in touch

Once you start to have some success with meeting new people and making business contacts, it is really vital that you put the effort into maintaining those connections by staying in touch, This could mean sending flowers on an important date, sending clients their way with a recommendation from you, arranging drinks and dinner, or a whole host of other things – it doesn’t matter how you stay in touch as long as you ensure that you remain fresh in their minds and have the most positive associations for them as you can possibly manage. Otherwise, you will have wasted your time networking in the first place.

You may not be able to do all of these things as a business owner, but you should also take networking very seriously, and any and all of the above networking ideas would be a good place for you to start. All that remains is to get out there and make things happen.

Read more business articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons