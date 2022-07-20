Today we want to share 3 best back to school tips for parents of high school students. Whether your teen is starting their first year in high school or going back for another year, you’ll want to make sure they’re ramped up for success. Your teen will likely want the latest styles in fashion and they may already know what’s trending in backpack gear. But you’ll stay ahead of the game if you make plans now to shop early and get organized before your student’s first day of school.

Take a look at these three best back-to-school tips for parents of high school students.

Get the School Supply List Early

No matter what grade your student is in, you’ll want to be classroom ready with a good stash of supplies. Consider making a list of what your student likes to use most such as three-ring binders with pockets, highlighter pens, ink pens or mechanical pencils. You might try shopping at your local dollar store for additional savings on some products.

In addition, make sure you have the school supply list your student will need. Your supply list will vary depending on the courses your student is enrolled in. For example, if your student will be taking algebra or geometry, they’ll need a scientific calculator with a fraction key.

Consider this list of items your high school student might need:

Backpack

Pencils

3-ring binder with pockets

Pocket folders

Spiral notebook with pockets

Pens

Highlighter pens

Computer printer paper

Flash drive

Hand sanitizer

Weekly organizer/planner

Shop for Back-to-School Fashion

Send your student back to school dressed in the latest fashion trends that boost their appearance and give them an edge of confidence. Graphic tees are still making the headlines in popular teen fashion. Puffy sleeves in jackets and shirts make the fashion round this year and when paired with jeans and sneakers, your teen will be runway ready.

Shop for back-to-school sneakers that combine comfort and performance for your athletic student. Whether it’s a retro look your kid loves or platform kicks, you’ll find a variety of school shoes that can be mixed and matched with your student’s wardrobe. Catch the back-to-school sales on fall and winter shoes as well and your student will be ready for cooler weather just in time.

Visit the School’s Campus

Make sure you plan to meet with your student’s teachers for the upcoming year and tour the classrooms and campus. Getting to know your student’s teachers and future surroundings can help ease any anxiety that incoming freshmen might feel. In addition, you might want to make a list of any questions you have before your meeting, especially when it comes to the supply list that may be required for specific courses.

If your student will be playing sports, visit the stadium, courts and/or fields where they will be playing or practicing each day. Tour the locker room facilities and assess what your student might need. If lockers will be assigned, measure the area to determine how your student’s belongings will fit. Don’t forget to schedule time for visiting with your student’s coaches while touring the campus.

Be Prepared for a Rockin’ School Year

Consider the aforementioned back-to-school tips when preparing to send your high school student back to school. Shop the sales early for the best selection of back-to-school shoes and make sure your student’s upcoming supply list is filled before the stock starts to dwindle in stores. Visit with teachers and coaches to answer any questions you or your student may have, and be prepared for a rockin’ school year that combines learning and fun.

