Everything You Need to Know About Dental Implants

Dentistry might just be the most digitally advanced medicinal field today, especially for dental implants. Today, you have the option to replace any damaged or missing tooth to fulfill your health or aesthetic demands, no matter which part of the world you reside in. In this article, we’ll discuss a standard procedure in the field: dental implants. If it’s something you are thinking about, we have compiled a basic informational guideline to answer any questions you might have.

What Are Dental Implants?

A dental implant is a prosthetic screw that is inserted into the jawbone, just above the gum line. This implant conjoins with your jawbone to provide a solid foundation for your teeth. Essentially, a dental implant replaces your missing tooth’s root as it merges with your bone and preserves and stimulates it.

Initially, you are screened to see if you are eligible for a dental implant. If so, your dentist will formulate a customized plan according to your needs. This is based on three factors; a certain amount of bone should be healthy and present for the implant to fuse with it, an appropriate age range, and your general health.

The Types of Dental Implants

There are three types of dental implants that you can get, depending on the extent of your dental needs. We’ve described each below to help you gauge what implant you require.

1. A Single Dental Implant

The most common implant is a single dental implant that requires an implant of a singular denture and crown as a substitute for the missing tooth. Initially, you are screened to see if you are eligible for a dental implant and if so, your dentist will formulate a plan tailored to you. The doctor will mainly insert the implant in your gum line through surgical techniques. It’s a fairly pain-free process, as you’ll be sedated throughout.

The post is then given a period of around 90 to 120 days to fully adjust against the bone before inserting a custom crown with an abutment. If you have a lone missing tooth or several adjacent missing teeth, you will require a single dental implant.

2. A Bridge Implant

You’re eligible for a bridge implant if you have multiple missing teeth adjacent to each other. A dental bridge is a synthetic tooth held together by crowns or abutment (metal) teeth. The main difference between a bridge implant and a single dental implant is the presence of crowns attached to the implant in a bridge implant.

This is less costly and time-consuming than getting individual dental implants for all your missing teeth. However, there is a possibility of losing bone mass as not all teeth will get an implant.

3. A Retained-Denture Implant

In a retainer-denture implant, a synthetic array of teeth will give the look of the complete set of natural teeth. You can get an all on 4 and full arch implants, depending on what your dentist suggests and what is better for you. This implant was introduced due to the inconvenience of traditional dentures that easily snap out of your mouth, hindering basic tasks such as eating or communicating.

To implant a retained denture, your dentist will first strategically insert a few implants along your actual arch. After these implants have been fully adjusted, a custom denture will be attached to your implants.

Endnote

Dental implants are a great option for you if you have any missing teeth that need to be filled. Unlike other surgeries, the operations are minor, with a long-term success rate between 93% to 98%. After consulting with your dentist, you can get a better idea of what type of implant will work for you, and you can come to a decision that will best suit you.