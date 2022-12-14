Reasons To Visit Pigeon Forge This Holiday Season

Holiday cheer abounds in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee! As one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the United States, it’s no wonder people flock to the Smoky Mountains region every year during the holiday season. From festive light shows to winter activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You can shop your heart out at the unique boutiques and stores or stroll along the Parkway while admiring all the decorations.

If you’re looking for reasons to convince your partner to travel to Pigeon Forge during the holidays, here are a few that might do the trick.

Beautiful Weather

Pigeon Forge enjoys mild temperatures year-round, but the winter season is an exception. Imagine waking up to a view of snow-capped mountains and bright sunshine as you sip your morning hot cocoa. That’s precisely what you can expect during the holiday season in Pigeon Forge.

The weather supports many activities, from skiing to snowshoeing and sledding. Plus, you can hop on a trolley for sightseeing or take a romantic horse-drawn sleigh ride. Of course, there’s no bad time to visit Pigeon Forge, but winter provides a unique and picturesque backdrop.

Amazing Winter Feels at the Accommodations

Where you stay on your vacation makes a big difference in the overall experience, and Pigeon Forge offers some of the most nature-centric accommodations in the country. Pigeon Forge cabins give you access to all the outdoor fun, plus they’re outfitted with cozy amenities like fireplaces, hot tubs, and spacious decks.

So, soak in the hot tub while enjoying the views of Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains, or roast marshmallows around the fire and make s’mores. No matter your preference, there’s a perfect cabin waiting just for you.

Wonderful Light Shows

Pigeon Forge knows how to put on a show! You can enjoy mesmerizing light displays at several locations during the holiday season. In The Island, you’ll find a stunning array of interactive lights that dance to the beat of the music. There’s also the magnificent Festival of Lights at Patriot Park, a popular destination for visitors of all ages.

The Winterfest lights start-up in November and stays bright until the end of February. The display features five million LED lights that create a magical atmosphere along the Parkway. You can also take a driving tour of the area to view the spectacular light shows.

Festive Entertainment and Events

No holiday trip to Pigeon Forge is complete without taking in some local entertainment. Visit The Smoky Mountain Opry for a festive show featuring holiday songs, comedy, dancing, and more! Country Tonite Theater is another popular destination for holiday guests and offers a wide range of family-friendly entertainment.

You can also find many other festive events to keep your holiday spirit alive. Check out the Christmas in the Smokys Bluegrass Festival and the New Year’s Ball Drop at The Island for a fun time. You can even take the kids to see Santa Claus in person at the Christmas Parade of Lights.

Delicious Food

The Southern-style comfort food in Pigeon Forge will make your mouth water! From barbeque restaurants to bakeries, there are plenty of options for excellent eats. You can visit the Apple Barn, enjoy a stack of pancakes with maple syrup, or grab some fried chicken from a local eatery. Of course, the taffy and homemade fudge are the tastiest ways to satisfy a sweet tooth.

If you’re looking for something unique, head to the Hard Rock Café for a delicious burger and fries. The café features live music. It is a great place to relax after a long day of exploring. There’s also a shop where you can purchase souvenirs and rock memorabilia. The traditional Pigeon Forge holiday feast is a must-try for the more holiday-minded foodie.

Pick the Best Souvenirs

What better way to remember your holiday trip than with a unique souvenir? Pigeon Forge offers plenty of boutique shops and local stores that offer handmade goods and artisanal pieces. The shops in the area feature everything from hand-crafted jewelry to antiques and more.

Plus, you can head to the Old Mill and pick up some delicious jerky or the Apple Barn to take along some homemade jams and jellies. If you’re looking to get your hands on local arts and crafts, check out the many art galleries in Pigeon Forge. You can find pottery, paintings, sculptures, and more. The Winterfest Craft Show is also a great place to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Holiday Movies in Private Theaters

The nostalgia of watching a holiday movie with family and friends can’t be beaten! Visit the Hollywood Theaters for private screening rooms perfect for a cozy night. You can select your favorite holiday movie, order snacks and drinks, and settle back for a fun evening. From the Polar Express to Elf, they offer a wide selection of classic and modern holiday films.

You can also enjoy a movie night at the Smoky Mountain Opry. The theater offers a variety of holiday movies and shows throughout the season. And if nothing else works, you always have your cabin to watch your favorite holiday movie on the big screen.

Christmas in the Titanic:

For something truly extraordinary, visit the Titanic Museum Attraction. The museum has a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday season with decorations and special events like Christmas on the Titanic. You’ll get to explore the museum and learn about its incredible history while enjoying holiday festivities like caroling, Santa visits, and more. There’s even a special holiday buffet with delicious food and drinks for the whole family to enjoy.

Spread your arms, feel the icebergs’ chill, and experience the same thrills of being on the Titanic as you would in the movie.

Tips for Planning a Holiday Visit to Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge offers plenty of fun and festive activities throughout the holiday season. To ensure the best experience possible, here are some tips for planning your visit:

Book your accommodation in advance: Pigeon Forge is a popular destination during the holiday season, so make sure to book your accommodation ahead of time.

Pack accordingly: Make sure to bring appropriate clothing for the season—pack warm coats and scarves for outdoor activities and warm loungewear for cozy evenings.

Save some money: Look out for discounted tickets and coupons at local attractions and stores.

Bring your own festive items: Small decorations or treats can help you make the most of your holiday stay in Pigeon Forge. Maybe you can hang a few wreaths in your cabin for added holiday cheer.

Conclusion

From the delicious food to the memories you’ll make, Pigeon Forge is a great destination for a festive holiday getaway. With so many things to do and see, it’s an excellent choice for families or friends looking for some holiday fun. Plan ahead and make the most of your stay with these tips, and you’ll surely have a wonderful time. We recommend keeping your red and green on the whole time, and don’t forget to take lots of pictures! So, get ready for some good old-fashioned holiday fun this winter!