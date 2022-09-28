Today we want to share the 5 best Orlando resorts for groups of friends. Orlando isn’t restricted to families, as it is a fun spot for friends of many ages and group sizes. It doesn’t matter if you are traveling as a duo, fivesome, or a group of ten, you are sure to find stylish accommodation that caters to your needs.

Of course, you must choose a hotel that allows you each to have fun and brings you closer together throughout the vacation. Here is a rundown of the five best Orlando resorts for groups of friends.

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa

Strengthen your friendship at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, which provides many fun activities designed to bring you closer to your nearest and dearest. When you are not exploring the nearby Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort theme parks, you can splash under the sun, rent a boat, or enjoy a soothing spa treatment with your best friends.

Come together in style with friends at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Kissimmee. The affordably priced off-property resort provides many home comforts, as your friends will stay in a fully furnished home that encourages relaxation following an exciting day of rollercoasters and rides at the nearby theme parks.

There is a reason Westgate Resortsispopular with tourists across the world. Your group will have a choice of spacious studios and one- to four-bedroom villas, allowing you to separate into smaller groups or staytogether in one space. Of course, it is vital to consider other guests during your stay, as you will be surrounded by families, couples, and other friendship groups looking for a relaxing, fun stay in Orlando.

You will feel closer than ever to your friends once a vacation is over, as you can enjoy many fun activities together. For example, you can play tennis, basketball, 18-hole mini golf, and volleyball. Also, you can swim in one of seven heated pools while friends with children can take their little ones to seven kids’ pools. Also, chew the fat or relax together in a hot tub, shoot down water slides at Treasure Cove Water Park, or lounge along a lazy river to enjoy the sun.

Following much fun in the sunshine, you and your friends can enjoy a delicious meal at one of the many restaurants at the full-service resort. For example, watch a football game over a juicy beer and burger at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, or you can share fresh slices at Cordovano Joe’s Authentic New York Style Pizza.

Hilton Vacation Club Mystic Dunes Orlando

Hilton Vacation Club Mystic Dunes Orlando is an intelligent choice for golf buddies looking for a resort with a challenging golf course. The 72-par course was designed by non-other than Greg Koch, a Champions Tour player, and it features a 60,000 sq. ft. practice facility with chipping and putting greens and a driving range.

You and your friends will feel at home at Hilton Vacation Club Mystic Dunes Orlando. In addition to a choice of one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with partial or full kitchens, you can enjoy many home comforts when you are not having fun in the city’s best theme parks.

It is a convenient spot for groups wanting to spend many days at Magic Kingdom and Epcot, as it is five miles from the Walt Disney World entrance. Don’t worry. There is plenty of fun available at the resort, as it offers a large pool with a water slide, tennis courts, and a Gary Koch-designed 18-hole golf course with a driving range, chipping and putting greens, and practice bunkers.

After you have hit the links, you can enjoy dinner at Kenzie’s to order fresh American dishes while absorbing the stunning panoramic views of the picturesque golf course. Alternatively, you can retire to your spacious room to enjoy room service from the restaurant.

Floridays Resort Orlando

Groups of eight or less should consider a stay at the 432-room Floridays Resort Orlando, which is 2.7 miles from Universal Orlando Resort. With attractive suitessleeping up to eight guests and fun activities for many personalities, you will each return home with many happy memories.

Embrace your inner child at Floridays Resort Orlando, which is bursting with Florida fun and provides a quick shuttle ride to Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort. Offering suites that sleep up to eight people, it is a wise choice for smaller groups of friends looking for a spacious place to stay in the city.

Set inside 20acres of tropical-landscaped grounds, there isn’t a bad view at the resort. Also, it is near impossible to feel unhappy with the amenities available, as activities are available for every type of guest. Sun worshippers will love to absorb some rays on the sun deck or in the main pool, and those young at heart will have hours of fun inthe game room. However, if you are looking for a resort to unwind your mind and body, you will be pleased to learn thatFloridays Resort Orlando has a relaxing jacuzzi, pool bar, and room service.

Westgate Town Center Resort

Maximize every minute of a vacation with friends at Westgate Town Center Resort. The fun never ends at the Kissimmee full-service resort, as it offers 14 outdoor pools, 13 spa tubs, sports courts, boat rentals, and a choice of restaurants and pool bars.

Westgate Resorts provides the most accommodating venues in all of Orlando, as it has villas to match a group’s needs.Designed with various ages, personalities, and group sizes in mind, Westgate Town Center will not disappoint for comfort, quality, and non-stop fun.

For instance, you and your friends can choose from elegant, spacious accommodations that can sleep up to 16 guests. Spread out in style in a deluxe studio villa up to a four-bedroom Presidential Villa. There is an option to match your group size and needs.

Similar to Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, you will have a huge choice of amenities and activities to help the hours slip by. It features arguably one of the best water parks in all of Kissimmee, offering pirate ships, heart-pumping water slides, and tranquil lazy rivers. When you are ready to dry off, you can enjoy a bite to eat atJolly Roger’s Galley or grab a cocktail at Sea Dog’s Bar.

The excitement doesn’t stop inside the resort, as it features a Disney movie theater, game room, and a choice of restaurants, such as the brand-new Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar or the popular Villa Italiano Chophouse.

Source: Instagram, posted on May 13th, 2022, Universal Orlando Hotels’ official profile.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

You and your friends can expect a restful stay at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. It has rooms that sleep up to eight guests, separate baths and vanity areas, and many home comforts to help you recover, de-stress, and have fun with your group.

If you are traveling with a small number of friends, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will provide plenty of space to chat, lounge, and prepare for a fun day at the 1,000-room and suite resort at Universal Orlando. Providing accommodation to sleep up to six guests, it is a chic spot to spend a sunny vacation with your closest friends. The tasteful interior design and airy atmosphere will ensure you feel relaxed throughout your stay, helping you enjoy many happy memories as a group.

It is a tranquil escape from the buzzing theme parks, as you can lounge in a cabana rental, absorb the sunshine on one of two beaches, or cool down in a 16,000 sq. ft. pool. Spend the day together or apart before gathering for a delicious meal at one of the resort’s many exciting restaurants. There is a venue to suit every guest’s taste and appetites, such as the Caribbean-inspired New Dutch Trading Co.™ or the full-service Amatista Cookhouse™.

If you decide to step outside the resort, you will not need to walk too far to explore a fun theme park, as Universal Studios Florida™ and Islands of Adventure™ are next door. Also, you will stay a stone’s throw from Universal CityWalk™ entertainment complex, which features many superb stores, restaurants, bars, and thrilling activities.

Conclusion

Your age is just a number in Orlando, Florida, as it offers cool theme parks, unique attractions, and attractive accommodations for adults and children. If you are looking for a vacation offering non-stop fun, make the journey to O-Town for a fun-filled break at an elegant, spacious hotel with a small or large group of friends. The above options are a great place to start when searching for comfortable, convenient resorts designed with groups in mind.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons