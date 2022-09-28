how to apply microcement

Apply a polymer-modified mortar in thin layers (1mm thick). Pour small amounts of the mixture on the surface (must feel smooth to the touch). For the best results, you should apply two layers. You need a steady hand and specialized plastic or steel trowel. After you apply the first layer, you should sand it with 40-grit sandpaper. This creates a smooth surface for the second layer.

Make sure the first layer is completely dry. Otherwise, you could end up in a mess that needs redoing. Then, apply the second layer, and sand it with 180-200 sandpaper. Again, you should allow it to dry until it’s stable enough to walk on. This can take up to two days. Depending on the aesthetics you want to achieve, you can apply a base coat and medium two-cement coats.