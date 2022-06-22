Today we want to share 6 unexpected acts of self care. When you think of self-care you immediately envision someone in a hot bubble bath reading their favorite book and sipping on a cup of herbal tea. Although this might be the ideal scenario for many people, it isn’t always the best way to define self-care if you’re truly looking to make a big impact on your overall mood.

Whether you’re implementing self-care on a daily or monthly basis, this type of routine looks completely different for everyone. Finding the things that make you feel content and happy are the most important, but why not try something a little more unexpected next time? Consider the following six acts of self-care and opt for a more unique approach to taking care of yourself!

Getting a Psychic Reading

Have you ever wanted to have a glimpse into your future, even if it’s just for a little bit of fun? Heading out to a Tarot card reading session or looking into online psychic readings could be the act of self-care you’ve been needing all along. When it comes to getting a reading, there is no pressure, and you could look forward to learning even more about your life than you imagined. It may also give you some reassurance if you have been going through a particularly hard time in recent months.

Going on a Solo Vacation

Leave your partner, room mate or family at home and pack your bags. A solo vacation is an underrated form of self-care that you should definitely try at least once in your life. You would be surprised at how quickly you adapt to traveling on your own. Not only can you create your own schedule, but you can also change up your routine for a week or so and return to normal life feeling fully refreshed.

Quitting Your Job

It may sound a little extreme, and you shouldn’t make a rash decision, but quitting your job could be the freedom you’re looking for. If you wake up each morning resenting your day ahead then you deserve to do something about it and make a change. Start looking for alternative opportunities in your workplace, and then branch out to other companies to see if you could thrive elsewhere. Quitting your job is a huge step, so make sure you’re sensible and have alternative plans in place just in case.

Saying “No” To Social Events

If your social calendar tends to get very full very quickly, then now would be the ideal time to bravely say “no” to your next invite. There is nothing rude or obnoxious about saying “no” to a social event, especially if it’s protecting your own physical and mental wellbeing. Doing nothing is certainly an act of self-care that we all need to embrace more often!

Cutting Ties With Toxic People

If you have been surrounded by toxic people in your life, it might be time to cut ties and find a new way to empower yourself. There is something liberating about leaving behind the people who have been making you feel less than adequate over the years. Whether you’re cutting ties with an old friend who you’ve grown distant from, or you’re walking away from a romantic partner who hasn’t treated you well recently, there are so many different toxic relationships that you could walk away from.

Redecorating Your Home

Perhaps your home holds onto some bad memories that stir up feelings from the past. You may have lived there with a previous partner or gone through something traumatic that sticks in your mind. You may simply want to hit the refresh button and feel revitalized again when you step into the comfort of your own house. It may sound trivial, but redecorating your home could be the ideal act of self care to try sooner rather than later. There is something deeply cathartic about having a clear out, buying new accessories and sprucing up your walls with new paint or artwork. Creating a welcoming and calming space in your home is the ultimate way to take care of yourself both now and in the long run.

Some of the ideas mentioned above may resonate deeply with you, and others might feel a little out of your comfort zone. Creating self-care habits that work for you is the most important thing to do. The ideas outlined are there to provide you with inspiration and motivation if you ever require it. Sometimes putting your foot down, walking away and saying “no” are the only ways to get through the rocky times in your life, so why not give these unexpected acts of self-care a try?

