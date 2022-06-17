Today we want to share 3 self care tips you need to implement. Taking care of yourself means that you take the time for self-care. Self-care is not selfish. Making time for yourself even when you have to take care of others is very important. If you fail to do this you will be pouring from an empty cup.

When you start trying to pour from an empty cup you will start feeling sick. You must unwind and take the time to look after yourself. Here are some self-care tips that are easy to implement and that you can start doing today.

Start Journaling

If you have not been journaling or if you have started and then stopped because you didn’t

think it was beneficial, nothing could be further from the truth. Journaling is one of the easiest and simplest ways to protect your mental health. Getting things out of your mind and onto the page is a great way to unwind.

Get in touch with your feelings and your thoughts. You can even have a digital journal that you can keep with you all the time or on any of your devices. This makes writing easy and convenient. If something is upsetting you, instead of ruminating on it, take the time to write it down.

Make Time for Positive People

It’s easy to get so caught up in your everyday life that you forget to connect with others who can help to nurture and nourish you. Make sure that a part of your self-care involves connecting with your family, members, friends, and your support system.

Make the time to have a phone call with them and check-in. Self-care is not just about connecting with yourself more deeply, although this should be the most important thing. It’s about taking the time to connect with your support system and nurturing yourself in the warmth of loving relationships. Plan get-togethers where you barbecue and drink moscow mule in a can or other beverages. Laugh and have a good time, this is the heart of self-care.

Find What Makes You Feel Good

Finding out what makes you feel good about your life and then making a conscious effort to incorporate it is something that is at the heart of self-care. Take the time to make a list of those hobbies and special events that put a smile on your face.

It can be as simple as taking a walk and enjoying nature, taking a bubble bath, or singing. Just make sure that you write it down and take the time to incorporate it into your life weekly. Doing the things you love will produce positive feelings and give you joy.

Focus On You

Taking time to consciously focus on yourself is something that you must prioritize. To properly take care of anyone else in your life you must first take care of yourself.

Make sure that you are loving and kind to yourself. This is the heart of self-care. Once you do this you will find that you start to enjoy life more.

