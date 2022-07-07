CBD And Melatonin For Sleep: Which One Should I Choose?

CBD and melatonin can both help you get a better night’s sleep, but what one should you choose?

Learn about the benefits of melatonin and CBD and decide which one might help you sleep better. Or, you can even take both together!

What is CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that comes from the cannabis plant. Cannabidiol has been used for thousands of years to treat pain, inflammation and seizures. Today, CBD is most commonly used to treat anxiety and depression, but there are also many other uses for this amazing compound, including its use as an effective sleep aid.

What is Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland in the brain that helps regulate your sleep cycle. It also affects things like mood, metabolism, and more. Its production is regulated by light, so it’s typically released during the night to help promote sleepiness. You can take melatonin as a supplement to help you get better sleep, or to help with certain conditions such as jet lag or depression that can affect your sleep cycle.

CBD for sleep

If you’re looking for a natural way to get a good night’s sleep, CBD may be just what you need. CBD is a great option for people who are looking for something to help them relax, lower their stress levels, and get the rest they need.

Taking CBD for sleep allows you to get rest without having to rely on prescription medication or other potentially harmful substance. CBD is non-addictive and has no side effects. It comes from hemp plants and works by interacting with receptors in your brain that are responsible for regulating moods, pain perception, and sleep cycles.

In particular, CBD can help regulate your body temperature and reduce inflammation in the body after exercise or strenuous activity, which can make it useful for people who have trouble falling asleep after exercising. You could even take a treat version; Buy Olio Lusso CBD Sweets for an easy way to introduce CBD into your bedtime routine.

When taken before bed, CBD helps promote relaxation by activating receptors in your brain that release serotonin,the same chemical that makes you feel good after eating chocolate! THC is another compound found in the marijuana plant and has a sedative effect and tends to make you fall asleep faster and remain asleep for long. Try CBD Gummies for Sleep and Anxiety with THC for a guaranteed night’s rest.

Melatonin for sleep

When people have trouble sleeping or staying asleep due to an irregular sleep schedule or other factors, they may not be getting enough melatonin at night. This would mean they don’t feel tired when they should or they wake up too early without feeling rested.

That’s where melatonin supplements come in! Several studies have shown that taking melatonin supplements can improve mood and help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. If you’re having trouble sleeping, melatonin supplements can be an effective way to improve your quality of sleep.

CBD or Melatonin For Sleep

So which should you choose? It depends on your situation! If you have trouble falling asleep at night due to stress or anxiety, CBD might be a good choice for you because it helps reduce stress levels and calm down the mind before bedtime. For an easy way to introduce CBD try adding a product to your bedtime routine. Buy CBD Body Butter (50ml, 500g CBD) from Loxa Beauty and apply it before bed to help your body and mind relax in preparation for sleep.

Melatonin may not help you fall asleep as fast as CBD does, but it will help make sure that you stay asleep through the night. If you have trouble staying asleep throughout the night due to pain or discomfort, or if you wake up too early in the morning, melatonin might be the better option.

If you experience positive benefits from both, you can begin to try them together.

In this day and age, so many things threaten the quality of our sleep from blue light to environmental stressors.

CBD and melatonin are both excellent supplements that can help you get a better night’s sleep. If you’re deciding between the two, start by trying them independently before using them together, just be careful to research the correct doses beforehand.

Overall, sound sleep is imperative to our emotional, mental, and physical state and there’s no shame in leaning on a supplement for support.

Read more CBD articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons