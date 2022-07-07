New York Fashion Designer Debuts New Collection “Speculative Ecosystems”

Designer Weiran explores the relationship between the organic and the mechanical through fashion

Weiran, an MFA candidate in the Fashion Design and Society program at Parsons School of Design, introduces her latest collection “Speculative Ecosystems” inspired by the symbiotic relationship between the organic and the mechanical through fashion.

“Speculative Ecosystems” is a collection visualizing the balance and imbalance in shaping the eco-sphere. The collection ranges from glasses made up of seashells and metal, which she created by blending synthetic materials with natural products.

Weiran said, “We live in a mechanical environment today, and many people are concerned about the conflicts between human beings and nature. However, few people realize that the mechanical is finding its balanced way to live with the organic.” She said it was her observation of plants that led to her thesis.

Weiran was inspired by the roots of the indoor plants that took the shape of the pots. She sees this as an example of co-existence. She also used 3-D modeling to illustrate the patterns of co-existence between pots and plants. This led to the inspiration of the “Speculative Ecosystems” collection.

This is not Weiran’s first time using 3-D modeling for fashion design projects. Her last collection, “Negative Space” demonstrated the often neglected void between the garment and the human body using textile experiments and 3-D technology. She believes every piece of garment creates a unique shape for the wearer.

Weiran said, “It was a fun process when I started the research and experiment for ‘Negative Space’.” She browsed her own closet and found out that most people tend to subconsciously buy similar clothes. While the negative space between the human body and clothing is invisible, it contains certain types of patterns that tend to change with the different clothing styles, activities, and postures.

Website:

https://www.fashioncrossover-london.com/weiran-parsons-school-of-design-2020-i3136

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons