How much does cannabis cost? That’s one of the pertinent questions new marijuana users often grapple with. Indeed, understanding weed’s average price is critical before hitting the stores. It lets you determine if a product is unreasonably underpriced (indicating substandard quality) or overpriced (suggesting a potential rip-off).





We’ve prepared a definitive guide to the price of weed per gram, with a focus on the classic Godfather OG.

Read on to discover how to strike a balance between quality and affordability while shopping for Godfather OG.

How Much Does Godfather OG Cost?

Godfather OG is a legendary cannabis strain with an impeccable reputation. The breed enjoys a near-cult following across the global marijuana community, as evidenced by its relatively high price tag.

Renowned cannabis suppliers like ShopZaza.com offer 28 grams of Godfather OG at around $64.

Therefore, it would be safe to put Godfather OG price per gram at $2.0 – $2.5. Except that these are highly discounted rates.

In an ideal market, Godfather OG would fetch similar price tags as other oldies.

For perspective, the classic OG Kush costs around $5 – $15 per gram. Pineapple Express is even more expensive, setting you back $15 – $20 per gram.

Factors Affecting Godfather OG’s Retail Price

1. Brand Reputation

Unscrupulous retailers will deploy every trick in the book to try to scam naïve buyers, including publishing misleading advertisements and charging suspicious rates.

Assume that a gram of Godfather OG should fetch $5 in your town!

After examining your behavior, a retailer reckons you’re new to marijuana. They immediately raise the price to $20/gram and back up their unreasonable rates with even more ridiculous claims.

Researching store reputation is the best way to avoid these scams. Insist on brands with an impeccable track record, as evidenced by reviews and recommendations from their previous clients.

2. Strain Genetics

The Godfather OG is an indica-dominant strain with around 60%/40% indica-sativa composition.

However, you may encounter certain phenotypes with more balanced genetics (closer to 50% indica and sativa).

Extracts from such plants would deliver nuanced therapeutic effects, making them more costly.

3. Flower Potency

How many cannabinoids are in Godfather OG? More importantly, what’s the potency of the flower’s dominant compounds?

The answer can help you figure out if you’re getting good value for money.

For perspective, Godfather OG typically tests for 25% – 30% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Certain phenotypes may have up to 37% THC content.

Expectedly, products with higher THC percentages will attract higher price tags. More so if such flowers also contain decent amounts of other cannabinoids like cannabidiol (CBD), cannabichromene (CBC), tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), etc.

4. Flower Quality

Quality is perhaps the biggest consideration when determining how much to pay for Godfather OG. Some indicators of premium-quality flowers include;

Brilliant Appearance

Like most cannabis strains, quality Godfather OG buds should appear in a deep-green color. Pistils are typically brilliant orange.

Avoid flowers with visible brownish or yellow tints. Especially shun buds that exude a musty smell, as that indicates potential moisture damage.

Slight Stickiness

Godfather OG flowers should also feel a little sticky to the touch, evidence of high resin content.

Shun buds that are excessively crumbly or marshy.

Spicy Aroma/Flavor

As for the scent/taste test, look out for distinct spiciness punctuated by woody, citrusy, or grapy undertones.

A harsh throat hit is a sure indication of low-quality flower.

NOTE: You can only perform the taste test after actually purchasing a Godfather OG flower. Still, any scent or flavor besides the above-mentioned is your cue to chuck the product in the trash and go shopping elsewhere.

5. Cultivation Technique

Organically-raised Godfather plants yield flowers that are free from contaminants, including toxic pesticide residues and heavy metals.

The absence of these impurities would intrinsically raise the product’s value and, consequently, its price tag.

Paying that extra $3 for a gram of organically cultivated flowers doesn’t just help you save big on Godfather OG. It’s also your little contribution towards environmental conservation.

However, don’t just fall for marketing clichés like “100% organic” or “purely natural.” Instead, work your way back the product’s supply chain to ensure it’s truly sourced from sustainably cultivated weed.

6. Laboratory Testing

Laboratory testing is a best practice designed to enhance standardization across the cannabis industry.

Besides, lab screening reports validate a flower’s cannabinoid composition.

Seek out Godfather OG flowers that have undergone extensive screening in third-party laboratories. Then, carefully read the analytical reports for the product’s active ingredients, alongside their percentages.

However, laboratory tests don’t come free. Manufacturers will typically pass down the screening mark-ups to buyers, increasing their products’ marginal costs.

7. Online versus Physical Shopping

Godfather OG is generally more affordable online than in brick-and-mortar shopping. That’s especially if you purchase from online-only brands.

By operating exclusively on the internet, cannabis retailers can minimize rent- and warehouse-related overheads. This enables them to price their Godfather OG reasonably lower than the competition without incurring losses.

Don’t be surprised if a gram of Godfather OG is $2 cheaper on your favorite e-commerce website than at the local store down the street.

Perhaps we should also point out that sheer purchase volumes matter. Most online retailers offer discounts for cannabis orders exceeding certain thresholds, making them particularly attractive for bulk buyers.

8. Customer Location

Even if you buy Godfather OG from the internet, you’ll still need the product shipped to the indicated address. Delivery fees can vary significantly, depending on your location.

Reputable stores will boldly display their shipping fees. Read the fine print to avoid incurring any hidden costs.

If paying those $10 in shipping fees sounds a lot, prioritize local retailers. Local vendors typically provide free or heavily discounted shipping fees, in addition to swift delivery.

What if cannabis is presently regulated in your jurisdiction? Well, the focus shifts from shipping fees to sheer availability.

No self-respecting retailer will contravene the law by distributing weed where it’s legal. Such flagrant violations may result in costly penalties, including financial losses and reputational damage.

Final Word

Godfather OG is one of the most potent cannabis strains, a trait reflected in its average pricing.

It’s not unusual to find Godfather OG priced reasonably higher than common marijuana strains. In fact, you could pay even more for full-spectrum flowers.

However, a combination of factors determines how much sellers actually offer their Godfather flowers for. Understanding the strain’s reasonable market price can help you evade scams.

As cautioned, shun retailers that price their products suspiciously higher or lower than the prevailing rates. Perhaps we should also point out that price alone shouldn’t determine the quality of Godfather OG (or cannabis in general).

Before comparing rates, find a reputable vendor with a trail of positive reviews. Remember to also prioritize laboratory-tested products containing decent amounts of various cannabinoids.

Happy shopping!

