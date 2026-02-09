15 Athletic Online Stores Every Athlete Should Know About

Athletes tend to accumulate gear the way libraries accumulate books. There are shoes for training and shoes for competition. There are layers for cold mornings and fabrics that wick moisture during afternoon sessions. Nutrition products fill kitchen cabinets, and recovery tools crowd closets. Finding all of this in one place is rarely possible, so knowing which stores specialize in what becomes part of the job.

The stores listed here serve different purposes. Some focus on apparel. Others specialize in nutrition and supplements. A few carry heavy equipment for home gyms or commercial facilities. Some operate membership programs that offer discounts and rewards, while others function as straightforward retailers. The common thread is that each one has built a reputation among athletes for carrying products that hold up under regular use.

How to Choose the Right Store for Your Needs

The best store depends on what you need and how you train.

For nutrition and supplements : The Feed offers the widest selection of endurance-focused products with single serving sizes.

: The Feed offers the widest selection of endurance-focused products with single serving sizes. For general athletic apparel : Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas all provide comprehensive catalogs with membership programs that add value over time.

: Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas all provide comprehensive catalogs with membership programs that add value over time. For gym-specific apparel : Gymshark and Fabletics offer focused product lines at competitive prices.

: Gymshark and Fabletics offer focused product lines at competitive prices. For strength equipment : Rogue Fitness sets the standard for quality and durability.

: Rogue Fitness sets the standard for quality and durability. For outdoor training : REI provides gear built for variable conditions with strong member benefits.

: REI provides gear built for variable conditions with strong member benefits. For running specialists : Tracksmith combines quality apparel with genuine investment in the running community.

: Tracksmith combines quality apparel with genuine investment in the running community. For team orders : BSN Sports handles the complexity of outfitting entire programs.

: BSN Sports handles the complexity of outfitting entire programs. For budget-conscious shopping: The Feed + Academy Sports + Outdoors and DICK’S Sporting Goods offer broad selections at accessible price points.

Consider membership programs carefully. Free programs like Nike Membership and the DICK’S ScoreCard add value without commitment. Paid memberships like REI’s $30 lifetime option or Fabletics’ monthly VIP program make sense if you plan to shop regularly and will use the benefits.

Building a list of go-to stores for different categories saves time and helps you take advantage of sales and member discounts when they apply to products you actually need.

Nike: The Full Ecosystem Approach

Nike operates as the largest supplier of athletic shoes and sportswear in the world, and their online store reflects that position. The product catalog spans running, basketball, soccer, training, and lifestyle categories.

The Nike Membership program is free to join. Members receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more, a 60-day wear test policy, and access to member-exclusive products and events. Birthday rewards are included, and returns can be processed without receipts.

Two free apps extend the membership value. The Nike Training Club offers at-home workouts, equipment guides, and training advice. The Nike Running app tracks runs and provides coaching features. Both apps are fully accessible to members at no cost.

Nike has also partnered with DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer combined membership benefits, which creates additional convenience for shoppers who use both retailers.

Under Armour: Temperature-Regulated Performance Gear

Under Armour built its reputation on baselayer technology, and that remains a core strength of the brand. Two proprietary fabric systems address different training conditions.

HeatGear is designed for warm weather training. The fabric wicks sweat and dries quickly. A 4-way stretch construction allows movement without bunching or restriction. ColdGear serves as the cold weather equivalent, providing warmth during fall and winter sessions while maintaining moisture management.

The online store carries apparel, footwear, and accessories for training, running, and team sports. The brand positions itself as the originator of performance apparel, and the product line reflects a focus on function over fashion.

Under Armour’s rewards program offers points on purchases, early access to sales, and member-only deals. Free shipping thresholds and return policies are competitive with other major athletic brands.

Gymshark: Direct-to-Consumer Fitness Apparel

Gymshark launched in 2012 and has grown into a global fitness apparel company with revenue exceeding £600 million for the year ending July 2024. The brand reached a valuation of over £1 billion in 2020.

The product line includes workout vests, hoodies, t-shirts, and leggings for both men and women. Approximately two-thirds of sales now go to women, though the brand originally targeted male gym-goers. Gymshark ships to over 230 countries.

The direct-to-consumer model eliminates retail markup, which keeps prices lower than comparable products from brands that sell through department stores. Gymshark has built its customer base primarily through social media and influencer partnerships, which has allowed the company to grow without traditional advertising spend.

Product releases often sell out quickly, so following the brand on social media can help with timing purchases around new drops.

The Feed: Where Endurance Athletes Stock Up

The Feed functions as a marketplace for sports nutrition, supplements, and recovery products. The catalog includes over 300 brands, making it possible to compare options across categories without visiting multiple sites.

What separates The Feed from general supplement retailers is the coaching component. A team of coaches provides nutrition advice and helps athletes put together fueling plans. This service is free and available to anyone shopping on the site.

The store focuses on endurance athletes, with products organized for cyclists, triathletes, runners, and CrossFit competitors. USA Triathlon has a partnership with The Feed that provides members with an $80 credit to use on the site.

The product selection covers pre-workout nutrition, hydration mixes, protein supplements, energy gels, and recovery tools. Athletes who have struggled to find a fueling strategy that works can use the coaching service to build a plan based on their training volume and competition schedule.

Lululemon: Technical Apparel with Resale Options

Lululemon produces premium athletic apparel with a particular strength in yoga, running, and training categories. The brand serves as the Official Outfitter of Team Canada and recently revealed athlete kits for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. This marks the third Games in a multi-year partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The Future Legacy program directs 10% of sales from designated items to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Lululemon Like New is the brand’s resale program. Customers can sell back eligible items they no longer use and shop for gently used gear at reduced prices. This makes higher-priced technical apparel more accessible and extends the useful life of products that still have wear left in them.

The online store carries men’s and women’s apparel, with detailed fit guides and fabric descriptions for each product category.

Adidas: Full Sport Category Coverage

Adidas operates as one of the leading athletic footwear and apparel companies globally. The online store carries running, soccer, basketball, training, and outdoor products, with collections for most major sports.

The adiClub membership program offers points on purchases, early access to product releases, and member-exclusive deals. The program is free to join and integrates with the Adidas running and training apps.

Product lines include performance-focused gear for competition and training, as well as lifestyle collections. The breadth of the catalog makes Adidas useful as a one-stop option for athletes who participate in multiple sports or need both training and casual apparel.

Rogue Fitness: The Strength Equipment Standard

Rogue Fitness manufactures and distributes strength and conditioning equipment from its base in Columbus, Ohio. The company started in a garage in 2006 and has grown to over 1,400 team members.

The product catalog includes weightlifting barbells, plates, racks, kettlebells, and a full range of equipment for CrossFit boxes, home gyms, military facilities, and collegiate and professional sports teams. Rogue serves as the official equipment supplier for the CrossFit Games, USA Weightlifting, the Arnold Strongman Classic, and the World’s Strongest Man competition.

USA Weightlifting and Rogue Fitness recently extended their partnership through 2028, which includes the Los Angeles Olympic Games. This ensures that USA Weightlifting athletes will continue to train and compete with Rogue equipment.

The company sponsors numerous CrossFit athletes, including Rich Froning Jr., Mat Fraser, Katrín Davíðsdóttir, and Justin Medeiros.

For athletes building a home gym or coaches outfitting a training facility, Rogue’s catalog covers nearly every equipment category at commercial-grade quality.

REI Co-op: Outdoor Gear with Member Benefits

REI operates as a consumer cooperative with 25 million members. A lifetime membership costs $30 and provides access to a one-year return window, special offers, free shipping, and the Re/Supply used gear program.

In 2025, REI members received $188 million in annual Co-op Member Rewards. Since 1976, REI has donated nearly 70% of its profits to nonprofit partners for outdoor stewardship projects.

Re/Supply allows members to trade in used gear and shop for pre-owned equipment at reduced prices. This program makes quality outdoor gear more affordable and keeps functional equipment in use longer.

The product catalog covers camping, hiking, climbing, cycling, running, and snow sports. REI carries a mix of its own co-op branded products alongside major outdoor brands. For athletes whose training takes them outside, REI provides gear that holds up in variable conditions.

Tracksmith: Running Culture and Amateur Support

Tracksmith produces running apparel with a focus on the culture and traditions of the sport. The brand celebrates what it calls the amateur spirit, producing performance gear alongside publications and events that connect runners to the sport’s history.

The Amateur Support Program provides support to elite amateur runners who lack professional sponsorship. The program is led by Nick Willis, a five-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist. Athletes in the program receive training gear stipends, competition uniforms, warm-ups, and footwear. U.S. athletes also receive massage, nutrition, transport, and lodging support at the USATF Olympic Trials.

The program is designed to help post-collegiate athletes who are competitive at a high level but have not yet secured professional contracts. Nick Willis provides guidance on how to manage life in the unstructured post-NCAA track and field world.

For recreational runners, Tracksmith offers well-made apparel that prioritizes function and fit. The brand has developed a following among runners who appreciate attention to detail in both product design and brand storytelling.

DICK’S Sporting Goods: General Sporting Goods with Rewards

DICK’S Sporting Goods operates as a general sporting goods retailer with a broad product selection. The store carries equipment, apparel, and footwear for team sports, fitness, outdoor recreation, and fan merchandise.

The ScoreCard rewards program has 20 million members, with 20% achieving ScoreCard Gold status. Members earn points on purchases and receive a $10 reward after collecting 300 points.

The Best Price Guarantee policy matches competitor pricing, and members continue to earn points on price-matched purchases. The MOVE fitness tracker function on the DICK’S mobile app allows members to earn 100 points for joining and 3 points per day for achieving activity goals tracked by a connected fitness device.

DICK’S has partnered with Nike to offer combined membership benefits. Members who connect their ScoreCard and Nike Membership receive a $10 ScoreCard Reward with their next $50+ Nike purchase.

Fanatics: Licensed Team Merchandise

Fanatics serves as the primary destination for licensed sports team apparel and merchandise. The platform carries authentic jerseys, team gear, and fan accessories for virtually every major professional and collegiate sports league.

For athletes who want to support their favorite teams, Fanatics provides the largest selection of officially licensed products available online. The site covers NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, and international leagues.

FanCash rewards allow customers to earn credits on purchases that can be applied to future orders. Fanatics often runs sales around major sporting events, playoffs, and championship games.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Value-Focused Selection

Academy Sports + Outdoors provides sporting goods, footwear, and outdoor equipment at competitive prices. The retailer covers team sports, fitness, hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

The product selection aims to serve athletes across a wide range of activities without premium pricing. Academy carries brand-name products alongside private-label options that offer additional value.

The Academy Credit Card provides financing options and rewards on purchases. The store runs frequent sales and clearance events that can make athletic gear more affordable for budget-conscious shoppers.

Fabletics: Subscription-Based Activewear

Fabletics offers activewear for men and women through a membership-based model. VIP members pay a monthly fee that converts to store credit and provides access to discounted pricing on the full product line.

The catalog includes leggings, sports bras, shorts, tops, and outerwear designed for activities ranging from yoga to high-intensity training. The membership model keeps prices lower than comparable brands while maintaining quality standards.

Members who do not wish to purchase in a given month can skip before the billing date without penalty. The subscription model works well for athletes who regularly need new training apparel and want to spread costs over time.

Barbell Apparel: Clothing for Muscular Builds

Barbell Apparel addresses a specific problem that many lifters and athletes face: finding clothes that fit muscular thighs and athletic builds. Standard sizing often forces a choice between pants that fit at the waist but are too tight in the legs, or pants that fit the legs but gap at the waist.

The product line includes jeans, chinos, shorts, and shirts engineered with performance fabrics and athletic cuts. The company uses stretch materials that allow movement while maintaining a structured fit.

For athletes who have put on muscle through strength training and struggle with off-the-rack clothing, Barbell Apparel provides an alternative to tailoring or settling for poor fit.

BSN Sports: Team Ordering and Custom Uniforms

BSN Sports serves coaches, athletic directors, and team managers who need to outfit entire athletic programs. The company provides bulk ordering options for customized team apparel, uniforms, and equipment.

The catalog covers youth leagues, high school programs, collegiate teams, and recreational leagues. BSN handles screen printing, embroidery, and customization for team orders.

For coaches managing equipment budgets and uniform orders, BSN provides a single-source solution that simplifies the procurement process. Team accounts allow tracking of orders and budgets across multiple seasons.

