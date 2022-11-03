Designing a Marketing Strategy for Your Growing Business: 6 Ways To Get Started

As a business owner, you know that investing in a solid marketing strategy is essential to growing your small business. But you also know that striking a balance between high-quality marketing and sticking to your predetermined budget is all but easy.

So, how can you make sure that your marketing efforts will lead to your wanted results? Creating a marketing strategy you are confident in can help – but staying nimble and ready to adapt to changing circumstances might be just as important!

If you don’t know how to get started, the tips below can help!

Educate Yourself About Marketing in Your Niche

Marketing and advertising are fields in continuous evolution, and what you have learned about marketing when you first founded your business might no longer be relevant. That is why, before investing precious resources in marketing to grow your business, it is essential to review what you know and fill the knowledge gaps time might have created.

When educating yourself, look for high-quality material that is especially relevant to your niche. For example, if you operate in the legal field, this Law Firm Marketing Guide for Small and Medium Law Firms can give you accurate and relevant information to help you get started.

Take Advantage of Social Media Marketing

As a small business owner, you might only have a limited budget for your marketing efforts. Luckily, today, thanks to the advent of digital marketing, you can take advantage of a wide range of free and affordable advertising tools. For example, you might consider taking advantage of social media, building your digital presence, and embracing influencer marketing.

Allocate a Budget to Your Project

Setting a budget for your marketing campaign can be challenging, especially if you don’t know how much you’ll need to invest to reach your desired results. Luckily, you can follow the rough guidelines that work for most businesses, which suggest spending 18%-23% of your budget on advertising (depending on whether your business is a B2B or a B2C entity).

While these are general guidelines, make sure to adapt them to your business’s unique needs and keep an eye on your cash flow!

Market Your Business Online and Offline

While digital marketing has quickly become the most popular strategy for small businesses, it is important not to underestimate the importance of offline marketing efforts.

Especially if you are operating within your local community, offline marketing allows you to strengthen personal relationships and add a personal touch to your message!

Partner With a Specialized Marketing Expert

Although with the right education and budget you can advertise your business without an in-house marketing department, it is important to keep in mind that the competition has never been fiercer for small businesses in all niches!

Because of this, you might consider the benefits of working with a specialized marketing expert who can help you design a winning strategy and enhance your competitive edge. If your budget does not stretch to hiring a full- in-house team, outsourcing your marketing efforts to a qualified agency can help you strike a positive balance!

Think Outside of the Box!

Although it is important for small businesses to leverage social media marketing and create a solid online presence, thinking outside of the box can’t hurt! From sending thank-you cards to your customers to adding a personal touch to your orders before shipping them, there are endless ways to ensure that your brand will stand out of the crowd!

