The natural light is a significant aspect of the feel and functionality of an apartment. It affects the mood, productivity, comfort, and even the energy costs. A roomy living area would appear bigger and more welcoming whereas a dark one would appear small whether it is large or not. The amount of sunlight entering and moving through each room is another factor that one should consider before signing a lease. This is one of the steps that are usually missed when watching a movie in a hurry but it may also have a great influence on our lives.

Understand Sun Orientation

The direction in which the apartment is facing influences the amount of light that it gets during the day. East oriented units usually receive morning sunlight and west oriented units receive sunlight in the afternoon and evening. The south facing apartments are usually bright throughout, unlike the north facing buildings that may be receiving very soft and indirect light. When watching, ask yourself what the main windows are facing and then reflect on this with respect to your day to day routine.

One may also do well to note the effects of surrounding buildings, trees or structures on the exposure to sunlight. A south facing unit may appear to be dark even when there is a tall building that hides direct light. Go up to the windows and look out to determine any possible obstructions. This easy examination gives clues on the amount of natural light that will actually penetrate the interior with time.

Visit at Different Times

One visit would not show the complete lighting scheme of a room. Where feasible, do the viewings at dissimilar times of day in order to observe the change in light. Bedrooms may be light in the morning whereas the living room may be dark till later in the afternoon. Knowing these changes will make you envision how every room will be when you do your routine.

Seasonal changes should also be considered among the individuals searching Calgary apartments for rent. The days of winter are shorter and the sun angles are reduced and this may influence brightness. When watching during the summer season, you have to keep in mind that the space will be darker during cold months. Inquiring the landlord on the average winter light can give a good insight.

Watch Window Size and Placement

The size and location of the windows influence the amount of light entering a room. Big windows usually facilitate more daylight distribution on floors and walls. When you do your tour, question yourself regarding the size of the windows in each room and whether it suits the purpose of that room. Home offices and living quarters are well-lit and bedrooms might need a balance between light and privacy.

Placement also matters. The higher windows placed on the wall can better spread light and corner windows usually lighten up the room more than the other windows as the corner windows are able to bring light to the room in more than one way. Note the dependence on one small window in any of the rooms. This can need extra artificial lighting to be applied in daytime and this can make use of more electricity and lower comfort.

Assess Interior Finishes

The interior design factors have a significant impact on the perception of natural light. Light coloured walls are able to reflect sunlight and evenly distribute it all over the space. Shadows may be produced by dark paint, heavy cloths or large items of furniture. Although decor may be modified, a dark color scheme with built in cabinets or fixed shelves might reduce brightness.

Ceiling height and flooring is also part of the overall effect. Lightly coloured or glossy floors have the ability to increase the amount of light and low ceilings can make the rooms appear darker. When you are walking in the apartment, observe the apartments whether it feels open and airy or closed and dark. This feeling most of the time indicates the effectiveness of the room in utilizing available daylight.

Evaluate Artificial Lighting Support

Even the most bright apartments have to be illuminated with the help of artificial lighting at night or during the rainy season. Inspect the amount and the locations of lights in each room. An efficient unit will be fitted with overhead lighting and the ability to have task lighting. Dark apartments can use one central lighting and leave corners in the dark.

Bear in mind the use of artificial lighting in addition to natural light. Apartments for rent with a combination of good windows and well considered lighting designs are more flexible. A room that has no natural and artificial light sources may not be a good workspace or reading space. The combination of the two aspects gives a true image of usability in day -to -day life.

Consider Privacy and Window Treatments

There should be the balance of natural light and privacy. Big windows that are exposed to the streets or any other building can have blinds or curtains to ensure a comfortable environment. You should also look during your viewing whether you have window treatments and whether they can be adjusted to control the light or not. Sheer curtains are able to filter sunlight and yet transmit some light, but heavy blackout curtains can considerably decrease the amount of daytime light.

Another thing to notice is the proximity of the windows and the immediate properties. In the event that there is another building that is distant, you might be forced to close blinds, thereby reducing natural light. The evaluation of privacy and brightness will help to guarantee that you are able to enjoy the sun without having to compromise on personal comfort.

Conclusion

Natural lighting is one of the considerations to be evaluated in each room prior to committing to a lease and some of the factors to consider include: orientation, timing, window design, interior finishes and lighting support. With an observant eye on these factors in the process of viewing, you can select a home that would sustain your lifestyle and well being in general. Consideration will make sure that the apartment you are choosing is bright, comfortable, and long-term living.

