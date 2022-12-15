Today we want to share 6 possible side effects of hearing loss. The side effects of hearing loss are often overlooked. Below are just some of the different symptoms that can accompany hearing loss and what you can do to treat/prevent them.

Balance issues

Hearing and balance are both partially controlled by the vestibular system in our inner ear. Damage to your inner ear could result in you losing your hearing and your sense of balance. Many people with hearing loss experience vertigo, which can make the whole world feel like it’s spinning. Balance exercises, medication and rest may be able to help.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is a condition in which people hear sounds that aren’t there – usually a high pitched ringing sound. This can lead to insomnia and trouble concentrating at work. A common cause of tinnitus is prolonged exposure to loud noises (such as live music or construction equipment) without using ear protection. Tinnitus and hearing loss often go hand in hand. Fortunately, there are hearing aids that can help mask ringing to make this condition easier to live with.

Social anxiety

Hearing loss makes it much harder to follow conversations. As a result, people with hearing loss can become a lot more anxious in certain social situations such as phone calls or parties where there is a lot of background noise – sometimes avoiding these social situations altogether. Using a hearing aid, it may be easier to negotiate these social situations, helping you to beat any anxiety before it becomes severe.

Depression

Not being able to hear people properly can lead to relationship breakdowns and social isolation. This itself can lead to depression if you are not careful. By restoring hearing with a hearing aid, you can make it easier to communicate with people and end the frustration.

Memory loss

There are strong links between hearing loss and memory loss. It’s believed that this is because our brain has to work overtime in social situations, often having to pick up on small snippets of conversation and fill in the gaps. This can lead to forgetfulness (there are even links to dementia). Being able to hear clearly again with a hearing aid could help to prevent this.

Gut issues

One of the more peculiar common side effects of hearing loss is digestive issues. It is believed that hearing loss can put some people under such intense stress that it can have effects on the rest of the body. One of the common effects of chronic stress is gut issues such as constipation or diarrhea. You may find that with a hearing aid, day-to-day life becomes less stressful and your bowel movements return to normal.

Get your hearing checked

If you suspect that you may be experiencing hearing loss, make sure to see an audiologist so that you can undergo a hearing exam. If it turns out that you do have hearing loss, you can then be prescribed a hearing aid. An audiologist may also be able to provide advice and treatment when it comes to side effects like balance issues and tinnitus.

