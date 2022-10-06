What should your next fashion investment be? Fashion is always changing and it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends. But if you want to stay stylish, it’s important to invest in key pieces that will never go out of style. This fall and winter season, some of the best fashion investments you can make can be found in not only classic and timeless accessories, but in your outerwear too. It’s hard to know what you should be buying into when it comes to trends, which is why it’s always a good idea to keep things classic. In this post, we’re going to dive into some of the things you might want to consider picking up and adding to your collection. Let’s take a look.

5 Investments You Need to Make This Season

With a new year comes new fashion trends. And while some of these trends are definitely not worth your hard-earned money, there are definitely some pieces that are worth investing in. But how do you know which ones to make? Let’s take a look at the five key pieces you might want to consider investing in this season.

1. A Quality Handbag

This is something that you’ll use almost every day, so it’s worth investing in a high-quality, stylish handbag that will last you for years to come. Look for a bag that’s versatile and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. If you can, you should consider making this an investment piece. Picking up a good designer leather bag will last you years and years to come.

2. A Wool Coat

A wool coat is a winter essential that will keep you warm all season long. But more than that, a good wool coat will also last you for years and years. Look for a style that flatters your figure and can be worn with a variety of different outfits. Try going with something that is of a high quality so that it does wear well over the years.

3. A Quality Piece of Jewelry

Whether it’s a diamond necklace, like a diamonds by the yard necklace, or a gold watch, a quality piece of jewelry is definitely worth the investment. Not only will it add a touch of elegance to any outfit, but it will also last you for many years to come. You can opt for something that works well with your dressier outfits or even something that you want to wear every single day. It’s all about choosing something that adds to your wardrobe and feels special to you.

4. A Classic Blazer

A blazer is a classic piece that can be dressed up or down. It’s perfect for those in-between weather days when you need something more than a jacket but don’t want to wear a heavy coat. Plus, a well-fitting blazer is flattering on almost everyone. Whether you’re petite or plus-size, a blazer will give you a tailored look that will make you feel pulled together and confident.

When choosing a blazer, opt for a neutral color like black, navy, or gray. These colors will go with everything and will never go out of style. If you want to make more of a statement, look for a printed blazer or one with unique details like gold buttons or contrasting piping. Once you have your perfect blazer, wear it with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual look or dress it up with slacks and a button-down shirt for the office or an evening out.

5. A Pair of Comfortable, Stylish Shoes

This is one fashion investment that you’ll be thankful for again and again. A good pair of shoes can take an outfit from drab to fab in an instant—and they’ll also save your feet from a lot of pain! Look for a classic style that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Again, if you choose to invest in quality here, you may find that it’s easier for you to keep them through the years. When shoes wear well, they can be the greatest investment.

Making Your Winter Fashion Investments

So there you have it—the fashion investments you should make this year! No matter your personal style, investing in a quality handbag, winter coat, timeless jewelry, a good blazer, and reliable footwear is always a good idea. By investing in these key pieces, you’ll be well on your way to building a timeless wardrobe that will last you for years to come. So all that’s left for you to do is to search the stores for what speaks to you the most then go ahead and make your purchases!

