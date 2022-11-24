Ultimate Gift for any Fashionista From NO MORE

NO MORE demolition crew has been working on bombs. Silver bombs.

The Big Bomb multi-size ring is a perfect gift for any fashionista who already has everything! The design is genuinely unique: elegant, yet bold at the same time. The ring fits most usual finger sizes – 50-57 (EU size; 5-8 US size), and it’s adjustable – you can use your fingers to pinch the ring slightly together to make it fit. The ring comes in three different variants – silver, gold plated and the third variant is ideal for anyone who likes to mix gold and silver together – one bubble is silver and the other one – gold plated.

This ring is a show stopper, a conversation starter and a compliment magnet. Get ready for attention when wearing this bad boy.

NO MORE is a sustainable fine jewelry brand for ladies & gents that was created out of a passion for handcrafting timeless jewelry pieces. The creators said NO MORE to mass production and fast fashion and are committed to creating great designs with exceptional care while keeping mother earth happy. NO MORE way is to counter the wasteful fast-fashion jewelry by insisting that having less, but high quality lasting jewelry can make a change.

