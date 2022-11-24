Today we want to share tips on how to remove acne in a natural way. Acne is a common skin disease that a lot of people experience in the course of their lives. It is a problem that causes pimples, blemishes, oily and reddened skin to appear, especially on the face, but not only, and therefore also has a strong psychological impact by causing a drop in self-esteem and making social relationships difficult.

Conventional treatments are a good help, but as the skin affected by acne is often very delicate, it is preferable to also consider natural alternatives. Of course, it is always a good idea to seek advice from your doctor.

Follow a good skin care routine

Although acne can be caused by hormonal factors, cleansing facial skin is important to remove impurities and excess sebum. However, to avoid worsening the inflammation, it is necessary to wash the face with lukewarm water twice a day, in the morning and before going to bed. You should avoid scrubbing your face too much and apply a moisturizing and soothing cream suitable for your skin type.

Use exfoliators and purifying masks

Once or twice a week, on the other hand, it is recommended to use exfoliators that help to smooth the skin by removing dead cells and excess sebum. This also promotes the natural process of cell regeneration and makes the skin more even.

Regular use of exfoliators clears the pores of impurities, reducing breakouts, but it is important to choose the right product to avoid exacerbating acne. On https://www.eluxura.com/en_uae/, you can notice how many types of exfoliators exist: among all of them, those with natural substances are perfect for getting rid of acne while preserving the health of the skin.

Instead of using aggressive formulations or products with abrasive agents, it is better to choose exfoliators based on natural acids, such as glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids.

Purify masks can be used if you suffer from acne too. Even in this case, it is crucial to pick up a product suitable for your skin condition. Clay masks are good to absorb the excess of oil, while formulas with turmeric, a typical Indian spice, can reduce redness and inflammation.

Egg whites are good for preparing a natural and homemade mask for acne: you have to beat 2 or 3 egg whites and applying the mix on your face using a cotton swab. 10 minutes are enough to let act the lysozyme, a protein that fights bacteria that causing acne and pimps.

Make a tea for your face skin

Green tea may be a good home remedy to help you clean your face. Make a cup of tea and let it cool, and then apply it on your face using a spray or a cotton disk. Leave it overnight and rinse your face with lukewarm water. Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help to fight bacteria and reduce pimples.

Improve your diet

According to many experts, diet and acne could be strictly related. To cause inflammation and the excess of sebum may be an increase of sugar levels in the blood. For this reason, if you want to clear your face from oil and pimples, it is better to eat food rich in zinc, vitamins A and E and antioxidants such as fatty fish, beans, leafy vegetables, whole grain and orange and yellow fruits. Instead, you should avoid processed carbohydrates, saturated and trans fats and dairy products.

