Teyana Taylor Hosts SNL in a Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 Red Fur Jacket and “I ❤️ NY” Sequined Shirt

January 31, 2026
Teyana Taylor brought a bold, graphic fashion moment to late-night television while hosting Saturday Night Live, wearing a look from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection.

The outfit featured a statement red fur jacket layered over a crystal-embellished “I ❤ NY” shirt, pairing texture and pop iconography with Chanel’s high-fashion craftsmanship.

The contrast between the plush outerwear and the graphic top created a visually striking look designed to read clearly from the SNL stage.




The ensemble leaned into New York symbolism while maintaining a fashion-forward edge, balancing humor, performance, and couture sensibility. The exaggerated proportions of the jacket amplified the theatricality, while the shirt anchored the look in cultural reference.

The Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 look stood out as one of the night’s most memorable style moments, continuing Taylor’s tradition of using fashion as an extension of storytelling and presence.

Photo Credit: NBC/SNL

