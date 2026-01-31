Former Inmate Karen Huger Issues Blunt Warning To Wendy Osefo During 'RHOP' Reunion





Reality TV star-turned-federal inmate Karen Huger had harsh advice for her “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Wendy Osefo during the show’s upcoming three-part reunion.

Wendy and her husband, Eddie, were arrested in October 2025 and charged with various counts of fraud after prosecutors claimed they staged a burglary to acquire payouts from insurance companies.

Huger was recently released from prison after being sentenced to one year behind bars for driving under the influence.

Wendy Osefo Gets Grilled By Andy Cohen About Fraud Arrest During ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming “RHOP” reunion, featuring Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Osefo, and Huger.

According to the Daily Dish, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen wastes no time coming out of the gate swinging, directing one of his first statements to Wendy.

“Wendy, you and your husband, Eddie, were arrested. You’re facing 16 counts of alleged fraud,” he said before the scene cuts to Wendy having an emotional conversation with her husband. “I feel like I’m in a constant nightmare,” she tells him in the clip. “I’m trying so hard. I was so scared.”

Karen Huger Offers Harsh Advice For Wendy Osefo During Explosive ‘Real Housewives’ Gathering

As the trailer continues, Osefo implied to Bryant that while she was struggling with being in the hot seat, she was doing what she could to carry on.

“No, I’m not OK. But when you’re in that valley, you see a side of yourself that you’ve never seen before,” Wendy said.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Huger, who appeared on “RHOP” from seasons 1 to 9, appeared on stage and greeted her former castmates for the first time since her release from prison in September 2025.

For those who might be unfamiliar, Huger became the latest “Real Housewives” star to serve time behind bars after legal woes, according to The Blast.

During the reunion, Huger tried to offer Osefo sound advice despite their past issues. “You’re talking too much, Wendy,” Huger said before telling her she knows what it’s like on the other side. “Follow me here, professor. You shut the f–k up,” she finished.

Wendy And Eddie Osefo Were Arrested In October 2025

According to The Blast, Wendy and Eddie were arrested in October 2025 after Maryland law enforcement officials alleged that the couple reported a fake burglary to insurance companies to receive hefty payouts for allegedly stolen items.

Another report from The Blast notes that prosecutors also accused Wendy and Eddie of being in financial ruin and “burdened” by a substantial amount of debt.

At BravoCon 2025, Wendy broke her silence on her shocking legal woes, suggesting that she and Eddie were doing fine despite the allegations.

“I read your messages. I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me,” Wendy said. “You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”

Wendy’s Castmates Throw Shade At Her Ongoing Personal Issues

Some of Wendy’s castmates, however, weren’t all as supportive as the Bravo fandom, according to The Blast.

Wendy’s co-star, Massie, recently addressed Wendy and Eddie’s personal battle in a January 2026 interview and admitted that she began seeing Wendy in a different light after the reality star initially questioned where her family’s money came from.

“So at the time, I didn’t know that she had questioned my finances, but at the time I thought, ‘Wow, this is very different from the brand that she portrays,'” Massie said.

Weeks before that, Darby threw shade at the former political commentator during a live event in DC, saying “Zen Wen” was going to “the pen.”

Wendy Joins A Long List Of Housewives Who’ve Had Trouble With The Law

Wendy and Eddie aren’t the first “Real Housewives” pair to deal with public legal issues.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison after being found guilty of fraud, and Jen Shah from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” spent nearly three years behind bars for her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly.

Tune in to the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion starting Sunday, February 1, to hear from Wendy herself!









