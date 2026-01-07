The Accusations Pulling Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Into A Shocking Court Fight





Brittany Furlan, best known as the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, is now at the center of a serious legal dispute that has spilled from social media into a Southern California courtroom.

Musician Ronnie Radke has accused Furlan of harassment, false claims, and troubling online behavior, prompting him to seek legal protection.

The situation has quickly escalated, with both sides making strong allegations as lawyers prepare to battle it out in court.

Brittany Furlan Accused Of Harassment In Court Filing

Furlan was named in court documents filed Monday by Ronnie Radke, the lead singer of “Falling in Reverse,” who asked a Southern California judge to grant him a restraining order.

The 42-year-old claimed that Furlan repeatedly harassed him through social media and unwanted contact.

According to documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, Radke alleged that the internet personality falsely claimed there were romantic ties between them and tried to manipulate others into making false statements about him.

Radke also told the court that the alleged behavior was not limited to online interactions.

He said Furlan made contact with him both digitally and in person, describing the conduct as ongoing and distressing.

As part of his request, the singer is asking the court to prohibit Furlan from coming within 100 yards of him, citing what he described as a pattern of escalating behavior.

Furlan Allegedly Showed Up And Followed Radke

In the legal filing, Ronnie Radke detailed incidents he said took place in May of 2025, claiming his girlfriend Dana Wright witnessed unwanted contact initiated by Brittany Furlan.

He alleged that the former “Vine” star showed up at his residence without invitation.

Radke further claimed that after he did not respond to unsolicited messages, Furlan followed him to a doctor’s appointment.

According to the court documents, the “Popular Monster” singer said Furlan sat outside the medical facility and stared at him, an encounter that pushed him to seek a restraining order.

He also accused her of continuing to post false public claims about him online and of “messaging underage fans to coerce them into lying about me.”

Radke presented these allegations as evidence that the situation had moved beyond online drama into what he described as stalking and harassment.

Brittany Furlan’s Attorney Pushes Back Strongly

In his filing, Ronnie Radke also made some claims about Furlan’s husband.

These included a number of screenshots purportedly backing up his harassment claims, including Instagram DMs from Tommy Lee that read, “Watch your back! Don’t f*ck with me dude!”

Meanwhile, Furlan’s legal team has firmly denied the allegations. Her attorney, Lou Shapiro, told the Daily Mail in a statement, “Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her.”

Shapiro added that they plan to aggressively fight the case, saying, “We will take all legal measures to defend against this frivolous lawsuit and request that Ms. Furlan be protected from further harassment and threats by the petitioner.”

Furlan Targeted In Radke’s Social Media Rants

Outside the courtroom, Ronnie Radke has spoken publicly about Brittany Furlan on social media.

In an Instagram clip posted Sunday, he claimed she was “caught in a group chat with my super fans” spreading false information about him.

The rapper warned that her alleged actions could have serious consequences, saying, “The sh*t you’re saying in there could probably either make you end up in jail or get in a lot of trouble, potentially.”

Radke added, “This will be the last time I talk about this, because at this point, this is all legal and probably some sort of stalking or harassment at this point, since how long it’s been.”

In another clip, he claimed the actress was trying to convince her husband and the public that the two had a “mutual thing” romantically, despite his assertion that he did not know her.

However, Radke’s Instagram account was suddenly banned following his posts and amid catfishing claims.

Brittany Furlan And Ronnie Radke’s History Tied To Catfish Claims

The current court fight follows earlier drama involving Furlan and Radke.

Less than a year ago, the 39-year-old claimed she had been targeted by someone pretending to be Radke in a catfish scam, an incident she said contributed to problems in her marriage to Lee.

Radke denied any involvement and told TMZ he contacted the FBI. “I’m actually kind of flabbergasted because there’s multiple other girls that were involved with the same Snapchat, and I just don’t want people getting tricked and duped,” he said.

The star added, “The FBI is now involved, and it’s a felony, it’s a crime – it’s pretty serious, I guess.”

Radke said he learned how serious the situation was when a “very upset” Lee reached out.

“I thought they were pranking me at first and then they were serious,” he said, adding that Lee was “very adamant” it was him.









