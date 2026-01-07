



If there’s one habit you can add to your routine that will completely change your life, it’s exercise. That may sound dramatic, but it’s true.

Working out doesn’t just make you physically healthier. It boosts your confidence, builds resilience, improves your sleep, strengthens your discipline, and so much more.

It’s no secret that getting fit is just one of the many ways to invest in yourself. However, ANY commitment to personal growth naturally spills into every area of your life, making you truly unstoppable.

That said . . . where do you even begin? With so much fitness content out there, getting started can feel overwhelming. That’s one of many reasons we’re obsessed with Obé Fitness.

It’s a beginner-friendly (and restart-friendly) platform designed specifically for women—strategic, supportive, practical, and, most of all, FUN.

No more of that “same-old, same-old” fitness advice. Today, we’re breaking down exactly how to build a workout routine in the revolutionary online platform Obé.

How to Create Workout Routine with Obé Fitness

You may not have heard yet, but recently, Obé became a sister brand to Dear Media. Pretty cool, right?

Lauryn and Michael saw huge potential in the brand because it wasn’t just any old program. Obé is an experience—engaging, interactive, and somehow intimate. It feels less like an online workout tool and more like a boutique-style studio or personal trainer right in your living room.

How can a virtual platform pull that off? It’s packed with live classes, pop-culture-infused content, community-driven initiatives, and trainers who feel genuinely personable. And despite how elevated it is, it’s not bougie or exclusive. It’s truly for everyone, no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

If it sounds like we’re hyping it up, it’s because we are. It’s really that good. So go ahead, sign up for a free trial—and let’s create a workout routine that actually works for you.

What Is a Good Workout Routine?

There is no one-size-fits-all workout template that works for everyone—there’s just no way! We all have different bodies, needs, and goals that require different approaches.

And before you point to a regimen that claims to be “for everyone,” remember this: only 6% of sports and exercise science studies focus on women. Yeah, that little.

That means most of the programs you see weren’t even designed with you in mind. But at Obé, women aren’t an afterthought—they’re the entire focus of the research, programming, and unique approach to fitness.

With that in mind, we can answer the question: What makes a good workout routine? It’s a plan that covers all of these criteria:

+ Something you can stick to long-term

+ Fits your real life circumstances, not the ideal ones

+ Balances strength, cardio, mobility, and rest days

+ Supports personal health, wellness, and fitness goals

+ Progresses over time so you continue seeing results

+ Can adapt as your needs and capabilities change

+ Prioritizes proper technique, form, and recovery practices

+ Makes your life better—not harder

How Often Should You Change Your Workout Routine?

Most pros recommend switching up your workout every 6–12 weeks. You don’t need a full overhaul every couple of months. You just need to challenge your muscles, stimulate your mind, and keep yourself engaged in new ways.

So, when you feel like your body has stopped responding, you’re getting bored, or your goals change, switch things up. Your body needs consistency, yes. But as long as you’re moving every day, don’t stress about doing the exact same flow each time.

How to Build Workout Routine Using Obé

Step One: Set your weekly goals and structure.

Before you get started, think about what your weekly goals and structure will look like. And remember—you’re just starting out, so there’s no reason to jump straight into working out every single day.

Begin with 3–4 days per week, aiming for about 60 minutes (or another amount of time). This is ideal for Obé’s platform anyway because most of their workouts are short and stackable. That’s also why they’re perfect for anyone who’s busy, easing back in, or brand new to a routine.

Step Two: Set your fitness goals.

Next, get clear on your specific goals. Maybe you want to lose weight, build muscle, increase your range of motion, boost endurance, or something totally different.

The point is: you need that goal in mind as you craft your routine. So grab a pen and paper or open your Notes app and write it down.

This clarity will make it so much easier to choose the right classes and pick the best challenges to start with. Here are some common fitness goals to get your wheels turning:

+ Building strength in a specific muscle group

+ Improving flexibility or mobility

+ Improving lower or upper body strength

+ Boosting cardiovascular endurance

+ Supporting healthy weight loss

+ Improving posture

+ Reducing joint pain or stiffness

+ Training for a specific event (a 5K, a hike, a wedding, etc.)

+ Increasing daily energy and stamina

+ Supporting hormone balance (especially for PCOS, postpartum, etc.)

Step Three: Choose your workout mix.

It’s so important to vary your exercises and include a balanced mix of toning, cardio, and mobility/recovery. These are the exact workout categories you’ll see on the Obé platform.

When you cross-train by mixing different types of workouts, you engage all major muscle groups, prevent plateaus, reduce injury risk, and support better long-term results.

For toning, you can choose from sculpt, barre, Pilates, and strength training. For cardio, there’s high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance workouts, power walking, and more. And for mobility and recovery, you’ll find yoga, stretching, and meditation.

Spend some time browsing and saving classes in each category that look fun and align with your goals. Just make sure you’re keeping a fairly even mix of all three.

Bonus Tip: Assign each day to a fitness category to better help you refine your goals and organize your workouts.

Step Four: Determine your preferred intensity.

Obé offers low-impact, moderate, and high-intensity workout options. Start by choosing the intensity that fits your current fitness level and goals.

As you get stronger and feel more confident, you can gradually increase the intensity. But for now, stick with what feels doable and supportive for your body.

Step Five: Get your essential equipment.

For Obé workouts, you won’t need much equipment. In fact, you’ll find hundreds of classes labeled “zero equipment” if you’d prefer not to invest in anything at all.

That said, it all depends on the classes you choose. You’re not hopping on a stair master or lifting heavy weights, but you may do a few bicep curls and lightly-weighted leg lifts. Many classes require one or a few of the following:

Dumbbells

Ankle Weights

Resistance Bands

Pilates Ball

Pilates Ring

Yoga Mat

Yoga Blocks

Step Six: Use Obé’s routine templates and programs.

Obé has built-in routine templates that make curating a workout plan really easy. You can build your own using your saved classes, or you can let Obé do the heavy lifting for you.

On the platform, you’ll find multi-week training programs, curated schedules, and strategic training paths. Each one already includes the structure, guidance, and accountability you need to be successful.

So, whether you create your own program or jump into one that’s ready to go, you’ll get well-rounded support that keeps you consistent and moving toward your goals.

Step Seven: Stack additional short classes intentionally.

As we mentioned, Obé really thrives in short-form workouts. None of the classes are long, but Obé offers tons of quick add-on exercises you can stack with your main routine for extra support and variety.

To do this, simply find warm-ups, targeted burns, or recovery sessions you enjoy, then add them to the routine you’ve built.

When you’re ready to work out, you can move between your stacked classes seamlessly. Just be intentional about where you place each add-on and be mindful not to overdo it.

Step Eight: Add classes to your calendar.

Obé’s app actually integrates with your calendar. On your routine page, you’ll see an “add to calendar” button. Use it. It helps ensure you never miss a workout and it keeps your routine organized and top of mind.

You’ll also find options to enable push notifications to gently remind you (and motivate you) to commit and stay consistent with your workouts.

Step Nine: Track your progress inside the app.

Here’s where Obé really shines and why so many people fall in love with exercise through this platform. Obé offers multiple ways to track your progress right inside the app.

Here are all the ways you can map your health journey and reach your goals with the help of Obé:

Class streaks (how many days in a row you’ve worked out)

Weekly and monthly activity stats

Total classes and total minutes completed

Breakdown of classes by category

Program and challenge completion tracking

Badges and milestone achievements

Apple Health integration for workout time, calories, and heart rate

Step Ten: Join the community for support.

We all perform better with encouragement and accountability. Fortunately, Obé builds that right into the experience with its community-driven features. Obé has active social groups with a strong presence both inside the app and across social media.

You’ll also find group programs and challenges, spaces for members to post achievements and celebrate progress, and a weekly check-in hub where you can stay accountable without pressure.

Don’t skip this part of the membership. It’s a valuable resource for staying on track when life gets busy, motivation dips, or your pace slows. Inside the Obé community, you’ll find real endless support, wisdom, and encouragement.

Step Eleven: Find your flow with favorite instructors and vibes.

As you explore the platform and find your flow, take note of what you enjoy most. There’s a lot to love, and identifying what genuinely excites you to work out will help you stay consistent.

Pay attention to whether you prefer high-energy coaches or calm, grounding trainers. And notice if you get a more productive workout when you’re vibing to a 90s throwback or taking a T-Swift–inspired class. (Yes, they have those.)

As you discover your preferences, refine your routine to create the perfect exercise experience for you. That’s when you’ll really start to see progress.

And don’t get too complacent. Regularly browse the platform for one-off or seasonal events like New Year’s reset challenges, Hot Girl Summer programs, live DJ classes, and more.

Step Twelve: Build your body literacy and reach your goals.

Finally, remember that your fitness routine is just one part of your overall wellness journey. As you move through Obé’s programs, keep learning about your body.

Pay attention to how it responds, what it needs, and what feels sustainable as you complete each class or challenge. When you pair movement with understanding, you become more confident, more intuitive, and more in control of your progress.

The more you understand your health, the faster you’ll reach your goals—and the easier they become to maintain. With Obé’s guidance, your growing strength, and a routine that truly fits your life? You’re setting yourself up for long-term success.

Obé is the resource for women who are ready to take their fitness more seriously in a fun way.

At the end of the day, building a workout routine with Obé is about creating something that supports your body, your schedule, and your current season of life.

It gives you structure without rigidity and community without pressure, all while making movement something you actually look forward to.

If you’re ready to feel stronger, clearer, and more confident, this is your sign to try it for yourself. Join Obé, start your free trial, and build the routine that finally works for you.

