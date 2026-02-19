Sheriff's Department Searching For Missing Nancy Guthrie Subject Of New Reality TV Show





Pima County Sheriff’s Depart / MEGA [left] | FBI/MEGA [right]

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department—the same department searching for missing Nancy Guthrie—is also starring in a new reality show about law enforcement.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since the late-night hours of January 31, 2026, and while investigators have vetted tips, alleged ransom letters, and DNA evidence, no suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made.

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Missing Nancy Guthrie Is Starring In A New Reality Show About Law Enforcement

According to TMZ, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the focus of a new reality series on A&E titled “Desert Law.”

The network sent an A&E production crew to Arizona last summer, during which they filmed the first season.

“Desert Law” follows several of the department’s deputies; however, Sheriff Chris Nanos is not involved.

The first season of the thrilling law enforcement reality series is airing now, with three additional episodes left.

Will Nancy Guthrie’s Case Be Part Of An Upcoming Season Of ‘Desert Law’?

Instagram | Savannah Guthrie

Sources close to the production of “Desert Law” revealed that the team has not deployed cameras to capture any aspect of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Insiders also shared that they’re still waiting to learn whether the network will have the show return for a second season.

What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?

FBI/MEGA

As shared above, Nancy Guthrie has been the subject of national news since she was reported missing on February 1, 2026.

A day later, Sheriff Nanos confirmed that Nancy’s Arizona home was a “crime” scene, and pleaded with her potential abductors to return her, stating that if she wasn’t properly cared for, she could die.

On February 3, Nanos told the media that he and his team believed Nancy had been forcibly taken from her home, but he couldn’t say where she might have been.

Over the next several days, Nancy’s children, including “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, shared emotional videos with the public and with their mother’s possible captors, begging for her safe return.

In one video, Savannah even offered to pay the hefty fee demanded in an ominous ransom note delivered to various media outlets, including TMZ and a local Arizona ABC affiliate.

On February 12, horrifying footage of a man, about 5’9″ to 5’10”, standing at Nancy’s doorbell and tampering with her doorbell camera, was shared online, sending a wave of concern through the public and Tucson community members.





MPI28/Capital Pictures / MEGA

According to a previous report from The Blast, Sheriff Nanos shared a grim update with the public on February 13, 2026, admitting that locating Nancy could be more difficult than some realize.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” he said. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

Although investigators have received tips and leads that appeared to point them in the right direction, Arizona law enforcement officers have reached repeated dead ends, something Nanos described as “exhausting.”

“This has to be it, the evidence, everything’s there,” Nanos said. “Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, ‘Maybe not.'”

Police Could Run Into More Walls In The Future

Instagram | Savannah Guthrie

Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller shared a similar message, according to The Blast.

The legal expert explained that “dead ends” are normal in cases such as this, especially because law enforcement officers are moving quickly to follow up on all leads.

“I want to point out we may see a couple more of these as this goes on,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean they want the public to sit idly by. In fact, a former Galveston County police captain stated that working alongside the community has been “the most powerful tool” he’s encountered in law enforcement.

A retired FBI agent echoed that sentiment and encouraged tipsters to share as many details as possible, stating that the analysts are “looking for these ones with specific details to put to the top of the list.”

Savannah posted another emotional message on Instagram, addressing her mother’s suspected kidnappers directly.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” she said. “And it is never to late to do the right thing. We are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. It’s never too late.”





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.