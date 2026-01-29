Paul Dano Says He Didn’t Need To Respond After Quentin Tarantino’s Jab





Paul Dano is finally addressing the controversy that erupted after Quentin Tarantino publicly criticized his performance in “There Will Be Blood.”

While the comments sparked weeks of debate, industry backlash, and vocal support for the actor, Dano chose to stay silent until now.

Speaking ahead of a milestone “Little Miss Sunshine” event, the actor explained why he never felt the need to fire back, crediting the overwhelming response from fans and peers who defended his work without being asked.

Paul Dano has spoken publicly for the first time after Tarantino took aim at his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 classic “There Will Be Blood.”

Tarantino went further than criticism, calling Dano the weakest actor in SAG, despite Dano being an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Independent Spirit Award nominee.

The subject resurfaced as Dano attended the Sundance Film Festival ahead of a 20th anniversary screening of “Little Miss Sunshine.”

When asked about Tarantino’s remarks, the 41-year-old explained that he never felt compelled to respond.

“That was really nice,” Dano told Variety, referring to the wave of support he received. “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”

Dano’s Co-Stars And Directors Rush To His Defense

Before Paul Dano could even answer questions at Sundance, his “Little Miss Sunshine” co-star Toni Collette jumped in forcefully.

“Are we really going there? F-ck that guy! He must’ve been high. It was just confusing. Who does that?” she said, shutting down the topic on the spot.

Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris also weighed in on the controversy.

Dayton described Tarantino’s comments as an “embarrassment,” suggesting Dano’s performance itself may have been the issue.

“I can only think that his rawness of his performance made Tarantino uncomfortable. He couldn’t be easily filed,” Dayton said.

Faris echoed the sentiment, noting the speed and volume of support. “You know what was interesting was the people coming out to defend Paul. There was immediately… he is loved by so many. He is so smart.”

Paul Dano Becomes The Center Of Quentin Tarantino’s Podcast Firestorm

As The Blast reported, Tarantino’s remarks came nearly two months ago during an appearance on “The Brett Easton Ellis” podcast, where he ranked his favorite films of the 21st century.

While praising “There Will Be Blood,” the filmmaker said Dano’s performance pushed the film down to fifth place on his list.

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander. But it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander,” Tarantino said, arguing that Daniel Day-Lewis overwhelmed Dano onscreen.

“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel] is eating him [alive],” the actor shared.

Tarantino went on to suggest Austin Butler would have been wonderful in the role, before escalating to insults that included “the weakest f-cking actor in SAG” and “the limpest d-ck in the world.”

Tarantino also dismissed Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard as actors. Lillard later addressed the jab at GalaxyCon, saying, “it hurts your feelings. It f-cking sucks.”

Dano Receives Massive Industry And Fan Support

idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 4, 2025

The backlash against Tarantino was immediate. Actors, directors, and fans flooded social media with praise for Paul Dano.

George Clooney added his voice while accepting an award from AARP, saying he would be honored to work with Dano and the other actors Tarantino criticized.

Ben Stiller posted on X, “Paul Dano is f-cking brilliant.” Simu Liu also weighed in on the situation, writing, “I don’t know man I think paul dano is an incredible actor.”

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves echoed that sentiment, calling Dano an incredible actor and person.

DC screenwriter Mattson Tomlin went further, highlighting the Hollywood star’s work behind the camera.

“Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy,” he wrote, urging fans to watch Dano’s film “Wildlife.”

Paul Dano Moves Forward As Career Momentum Continues

Despite the controversy, Dano remains firmly booked and busy. He is set to star in the upcoming American crime drama “The Chaperones.”

The movie will be released by A24, although an official release date remains unknown. The film follows three friends tasked with transporting a troubled teenager across the country shortly after Christmas.

In “The Chaperones,” Dano has joined the star-studded ensemble of “Bunker,” an elevated psychological thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller.

“Bunker” follows the slow breakdown of a family whose lives are thrown into turmoil by a secretive construction project, an underground bunker ordered by an influential tech billionaire.

As the project expands, its presence begins to seep into every corner of their lives, setting the stage for a tense story that is already being positioned as one of 2026’s most anticipated films.









