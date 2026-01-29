Fashion

January 29, 2026
January Favorites
Edited By Cliche
0
Vintage Prada Coat (similar here and here), TWP ShirtEtro Jeans (similar here), Jimmy Choo Boots

Tailoring, but with personality. These standout layers soften classic silhouettes with color and print, making structured dressing feel modern and wearable. A statement coat adds instant polish, a colored poplin shirt brings freshness to winter layers, and printed trousers replace basic bottoms with something more expressive. Together, they create an easy formula for getting dressed that works for the office, dinner plans, and weekend coffee runs or quick errands. Finish the look with a lightweight polo tied at the waist or draped over the shoulders for added dimension, then add a playful accessory such as metallic flats, a bold bag, or a patterned scarf to keep things feeling unexpected.

Boxy Poplin Shirt

With just the right amount of boxiness, pair this poplin shirt with high-waist denim and loafers for effortless polish.

Striped Polo Shirt

Pair this colorful striped polo shirt with tailored pants or jeans for laid-back elevated basics.

Printed Wide Leg Pants

Style these bold high-rise, wide-leg pants with a fitted top and heels for elongating style.

