January Favorites









Vintage Prada Coat (similar here and here), TWP Shirt, Etro Jeans (similar here), Jimmy Choo Boots

Tailoring, but with personality. These standout layers soften classic silhouettes with color and print, making structured dressing feel modern and wearable. A statement coat adds instant polish, a colored poplin shirt brings freshness to winter layers, and printed trousers replace basic bottoms with something more expressive. Together, they create an easy formula for getting dressed that works for the office, dinner plans, and weekend coffee runs or quick errands. Finish the look with a lightweight polo tied at the waist or draped over the shoulders for added dimension, then add a playful accessory such as metallic flats, a bold bag, or a patterned scarf to keep things feeling unexpected.

