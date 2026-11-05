Morgan Stewart Gives Tips On ‘Relationship Resume’ For Rekindling Lost Romance

Last Updated on November 5, 2026 by Cliche





Morgan Stewart is spilling the tea on second chances in relationships.

With plenty of experience in that department, the “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” alum who sparked her romance with her now-husband, Jordan McGraw, ten years after their first split, shares some relationship non-negotiables.

Morgan Stewart was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick for three years. The pair were together for six years before ultimately pulling the plug in 2019.

Morgan Stewart Shares Important Piece Of Dating Advice

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Stewart now shares relationship advice on Bee Line, which is a new social series from the popular dating app Bumble. The line lets callers with real-world dating dilemmas hear from industry stars who have experience in the dating pool.

The mom of two said she enjoys advising on matters of the heart, but one tip she’s offered has stuck through the years. “Anytime you try to rationalize a feeling or try to get to the center of something that feels a little off-kilter for you, that’s because something isn’t correct,” she explained.

She also encourages friends and callers who seek wisdom from her experience to enjoy the dating phase rather than rush to the next step. Stewart noted that setting firm boundaries and knowing yourself go a long way in a relationship. “You can create a guideline; it’s sort of like a relationship resume,” she told PEOPLE exclusively.

The Reality TV Alum Detailed Non-Negotiables For Rekindling Love

Stewart reignited her romance with her now-husband ten years after they initially broke up. She disclosed that they had dated for a year before moving on to other relationships and then finding love with each other once more, eventually tying the knot.

Based on her experience, the mom of two explained that getting back together with an ex should happen only if certain ground rules are in place. Speaking further, she noted that exes should not be used as rebounds or a cure for loneliness.

“You can’t get back with an ex that was toxic, mistreated you, wasn’t faithful to you. Those are non-negotiables in getting back with an ex,” Stewart stressed before giving leeway. If a couple drifted apart because they were young, they could reconnect when they have become improved versions of themselves.

Morgan Stewart’s Relationship With Jordan McGraw

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Stewart revealed in 2020 that she and McGraw broke up ten years before they got back together. “He was like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch.’ And then I was like, ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care,’” she shared during an Instagram Live.

The pair fueled dating rumors after McGraw posted a photo of them on Instagram in February 2020. The following month, Stewart confirmed they were a couple and had been dating for 3 months already.

Their relationship took a rollercoaster ride when McGraw popped the question about three months after the TV personality confirmed they were a couple. That means the pair met, dated, rekindled past feelings, and got engaged within six months.

A month after they announced their engagement, they dropped another bombshell. The lovebirds shared they were expecting their first child together. The musician and Stewart said their vows in an intimate ceremony in December 2020, according to PEOPLE.

Their daughter, Row Renggli, was born in February 2021, and seven months later, they announced they were already expecting their second child. A day after Row turned one, they welcomed their son, Grey Oliver.

The ‘Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills’ Star Was Previously Married To Brendan Fitzpatrick

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Stewart and her ex-husband Fitzpatrick met through mutual circles in the Los Angeles social scene before starring together on the E! reality series. They began dating in 2013 and were together for three years before Fitzpatrick got down on one knee.

Their 2016 wedding was featured on “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” and Steart began her career with the network after the show ended, as shared by The Blast.

Three years into their marriage, the pair separated. The TV personality announced their breakup online, saying it was a “difficult decision” driven by them growing apart and a desire to move on to the next chapter of their lives. Stewart filed for divorce a few months after announcing their separation, and the court finalized it in 2020.

Morgan Stewart Faced Infidelity Rumors

Before announcing their breakup, Stewart was accused of cheating on Fitzpatrick with her married boss, NBCUniversal executive Bryce Kristensen. Insiders told media outlets that the affair seemingly began while her marriage to the journalist was still in the honeymoon phase.

They claimed Kristensen and Stewart were handsy in conference-room meetings, raising suspicions about their relationship. Both parties denied the rumors, insisting that they were nothing more than friends.

“Morgan and I have been friends and colleagues for years, and nothing more than that,” Kristensen said in a statement. The TV star echoed similar sentiment, telling Page Six that she was happily married and “Bryce and I have known each other since the beginning of my career and have been nothing more than friends and colleagues.”

Stewart filed for divorce in October 2019 and listed the separation date as April 6, 2019, which was one month after cheating rumors surfaced.

What other relationship tips does Morgan Stewart have up her sleeve?









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