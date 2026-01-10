Mickey Rourke Rejects Multiple Jobs Amid Eviction Struggle As He Expects To Be Paid Like An 'A-Lister'





Mickey Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, has revealed that the actor has turned down multiple job offers in recent weeks despite his eviction issues.

Hines claimed that the actor wants to be paid like an A-lister and is only interested in offers that pay around $200,000 per day.

Amid Mickey Rourke’s eviction struggles, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on his behalf. However, the funds are set to be returned to donors after he slammed the gesture as “humiliating.”

The Actor Only Wants $200K-a-Day Roles Despite Eviction Troubles

Despite facing an eviction battle, Mickey Rourke is said to see no need to jump on just any role that comes his way to raise money for his unpaid rent at his Los Angeles home.

According to reports obtained by TMZ, the actor has received a plethora of job offers in the last week but has turned them down because they do not fit the price range he wants.

At least six offers have come in over the last two days, revealed the actor’s manager, Kimberly Hines, who also confirmed that Rourke only wants to consider jobs that pay like those offered to an A-lister.

He reportedly would only be pleased with roles paying around $200,000 per day, which he believes is fitting for his pedigree.

Beyond the price tag, Rourke also only wants to work alongside top casts and crews as he has done in the past. Some of the big names he has worked with include Kim Basinger, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, and Benicio del Toro.

All About Mickey Rourke’s Eviction Troubles

According to documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, Rourke’s landlord issued him a three-day notice to pay or vacate on December 18 after he allegedly fell behind on several months of rent totaling $59,100.

It appears the Angel Heart actor was not interested in settling the balance, as he reportedly moved out of the home earlier this week. The outlet also claimed that two men were seen at Rourke’s residence that same day, loading bags filled with clothes and a suitcase into a truck.

After leaving the property, Rourke is said to have checked into a West Hollywood hotel, where rooms start at $550 per night, along with his three dogs.

Rourke’s stay at the hotel is not expected to be long, as his manager shared that he will be leaving at the end of the week, possibly for a new apartment within the city.

The Actor Felt ‘Humiliated’ By The GoFundMe Raised For Him





Amid Rourke’s eviction troubles, a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign was launched on his behalf by a woman named Liya-Joelle Jones, who said she works as an assistant to Rourke’s manager.

The fundraiser quickly surpassed its goal in just over 48 hours, but later became controversial after Rourke denied knowing about it in an Instagram video.

He also slammed the effort as “humiliating” and said that he would never accept “charity.”

Mickey Rourke’s Manager Says The Actor May Have Misunderstood How He Was Getting Help: ‘He Flipped Out’

Rourke’s manager clarified that it was not a “grift” after the actor’s Instagram video and suggested that he most likely did not understand that a GoFundMe was being set up, despite being informed of it.

‘”We said, ‘Mickey, there’s some people that want to help you out.’ He’s like, ‘Okay, great.’ I don’t think he understood, and now it’s taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out,” Hines recalled telling the actor, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nobody’s trying to grift Mickey. I want him working. I don’t want him doing a GoFundMe,” she added.

The GoFundMe Funds Will Be Returned To Donors

Further recalling her conversation with Rourke, his manager, Hines, claimed that the actor was unsure about accepting help from his well-wishers.

“Everyone’s calling me from all over the world and also asking me if I need money. I don’t know what to do,” she recounted Rourke as saying. Hines then shared that she told the actor at the time to let these individuals help him.

However, it now appears that the actor ultimately rejected the assistance, as Hines revealed in her latest interview that the money raised through the GoFundMe would be returned to donors.

She also reiterated her belief in the actor’s talent being enough to get him back at the top again, but admitted that Rourke would need to return to work for that to happen.





