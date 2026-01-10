Four Ways to Layer This Season









Farm Rio Dress, Vest (similar here & here), Aquazzura Boots (similar here), Bottega Veneta Bag (similar here)

Winter layering this season is driven by proportion and texture, anchored in familiar pieces styled with a sharper point of view. Below are four looks that transition easily from day to evening while feeling relevant right now.

Classic With Movement

A poplin shirt is always a strong starting point, especially layered paired with a silk scarf styled in one of many ways. I like this with denim and a trench for an easy, pulled-together base, then adding something unexpected at the shoe, an animal-print ballet flat or a color pop works especially well here. A suede clutch finishes the look without competing.

Clean Lines, Winter Details

A slim turtleneck under a long coat is one of those combinations that never really dates. Pair it with a midi skirt to break up the proportions, then finish with gloves and a top-handle bag for a polished feel. This is an easy formula to repeat in different colors, burgundy, chocolate brown, or classic black all work well.

Tailored With Depth

A blouse layered under a velvet vest pairs with tailored trousers for a clean, structured base. Finished with a longer necklace layered on top and tassel details, the look leans into texture with an added point at the neckline.

Cozy With Structure

A chunky knit layered under a shearling coat is a classic winter staple, especially when paired with knee-high boots to balance the volume. One of my favorite winter accessories here is a pillbox hat. I love it in a leopard print for a subtle statement. This is also a great place to add in pattern or color, whether through the knit or the outerwear.

