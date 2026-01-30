Lisa Rinna Opens Up About 'RHOBH' During Her 'Traitors' Exit





Lisa Rinna is an accomplished actress thanks to her years on “Days of Our Lives,” but she’s also a formidable reality television villain after appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Fans knew when she was cast for “The Traitors” season four that she’d make for some entertaining moments. Now, spoiler alert: she’s been banished, and she’s comparing her time on the show to leaving “RHOBH.”

Rinna has been banished from “The Traitors,” and now she’s opening up.

Lisa Rinna Says Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Was Difficult

The latest episode of “Traitors” aired on January 29 on Peacock. There were many takeaways from the episode, but the biggest is that Rinna was banished and revealed herself as a traitor to the group, which many in the castle suspected. Rinna was tearful regarding her exit from the hit Peacock show.

During the scene, she compared her experience on the show to her years as a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. According to US Weekly, she said, “The end of Housewives was very difficult for me. It was just so nice to be me. I am just so grateful for the entire experience. Thank you.”

Regarding her time on Bravo, Rinna told US Weekly in 2022, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Fans Loved The Reality TV Star On ‘The Traitors’

Rinna made some controversial choices during her time on “The Traitors,” including voting to banish fellow “Real Housewives” stars. However, she quickly became a fan favorite on the series due to both her strategic gameplay and her fashion. Following the latest episode, many fans are taking to social media to express their appreciation for the former “RHOBH” star.

One person on X said, “Lisa Rinna absolutely needs + deserves an Emmy for The Traitors US Season 4 [trophy emoji] The murder in plain sight! and that exit alone.”

Someone else wrote, “Lisa Rinna’s poison kiss on Yam Yam at the Black Banquet is peak Traitors, finally, a Housewife who murders without needing a Real Housewives reunion to confess.”

Some of the comments discussed “Traitors” cast member Rob Rausch going against Rinna. One person said, “Not only does he turn on reality TV royalty Lisa Rinna AND Candiace, but he does it while having that dumb fake southern accent. Like Rob, you’re done.”

Lisa Rinna Discussed Her Fashion Choices From The Show

Rinna took to her official TikTok account on January 29 to discuss her fashion choices for “The Traitors.” She said, “Wow… okay, that was quite an episode, don’t you think?” Rinna went on, “Somebody said, ‘Your fashion is very non binary on the show,’ and I love it.”

From there, she discussed the factors that informed her fashion choices for the series. According to her, “Choosing the way I dressed on ‘Traitors.’ I don’t know. I just went with my gut because, you know, you can’t compete with Alan. Alan is the king of that castle.”

She also shared that she didn’t want to bring “couture Rinna because couture Rinna belongs in Paris,” so they created “this kind of non-binary vibe.”

Toward the end of the video, Rinna discussed her outfit from her final episode, saying she had hoped to make it long enough on the show to wear it for her murder in plain sight.

The Reality TV Star Says She Won’t Return To ‘Housewives’

Many fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” want Rinna to return to the series, which she joined in 2014. However, she had stated that she doesn’t think a return to Bravo is in the cards for her. Rinna appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in 2024, saying, “No, never. No, I wouldn’t.”

She continued, “I’m grateful for that show. I’m the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie. I’m acting again [and] I’m not kidding — you laugh, but it’s true. I think it made me a better actor.”

Rinna then said, “Working with those women, going through that experience… I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for eight years on that show. I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn’t done that show.”

Lisa Rinna Says She Didn’t Drink On The Show

Rinna left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2022, but the actress continues to share insights about her experience. Recently, she spoke to In Style and revealed that she never consumed alcohol before filming scenes. She said, “Yeah, for five years. My husband said, ‘You cannot drink on that show, or you’re not going to do it.'”

She added, “I took his advice there, and it was very good advice to take, because on a show like that, you need to stay clear[-headed] and you need to keep your wits about you. After five years, I was swayed to have a little bit more fun. But I’m really grateful that I did not drink for the first five years.”

Still, despite not being impaired, Rinna says watching herself on the show feels like watching an actor play her.









