Kendall Jenner Clarifies Lesbian Rumors: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Opposed to Having Fun With a Girl’

Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Cliche





Kendall Jenner‘s past words about her intimacy have sparked fresh conversation about her love life.

The model addressed rumors about her relationship with her friend Cara Delevingne. Kendall also discussed how dating women might change her relationship experiences.

Kendall Jenner has faced speculation about her dating life for years. In 2014, she described herself and Kylie Jenner as “boy cr-zy,” and she later shared the qualities she looks for in a partner.

Kendall Jenner Said Dating Women Would Be Easier But No Desire For It

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Kendall opened up about her love life during the October 15 episode of “The Kardashians.” The discussion happened backstage with Delevingne at the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Show.

The model, who is known for her very private lifestyle, addressed rumors that she dated her friend, Delevingne. Kendall explained that people continued to assume she was a lesbian.

“I’m not, and I feel like you, out of everyone, would know,” Kendall told Delevingne. Her friend agreed, confirming that she could attest to Kendall not being a lesbian. Kendall also shared an interesting perspective on dating women.

“By the way, I wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl, let me tell you,” she said. She added that being a lesbian would be “fun and amazing and easier.” She also expressed frustration with men, bluntly adding that, “Men suck.”

Kendall later clarified that she had never felt a desire to have s-x with women. According to PEOPLE, Delevingne asked who she would choose if she had to be with a woman. “You! Obviously,” Kendall said. “You’re the only woman that I know would be nice to me.”

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The conversation happened last September before it was reported that the model and Elordi were romantically involved. It was confirmed in April that the two had quietly been “hanging out and getting to know each other,” for months. They were later spotted together that May.

The couple reportedly went on double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. They also went with Kendall’s sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. One source described the two couples as having “similar personalities and lifestyles.”

Kendall and Elordi were also seen together during Paris Fashion Week in September. He reportedly turned up at the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, where she closed the runway. “Their energies match,” one source said.

Kendall Jenner Previously Said She Is ‘Boy Crazy‘

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In a 2014 interview with DuJour magazine, Kendall and her younger sister Kylie talked about their shared interest in dating. The sisters joked about being “boy crazy.” Kendall said Kylie was more enthusiastic about boys.

“I feel like we’re equal. We’re definitely boy crazy,” Kendall said before having a second thought. “Actually, that’s a lie; she definitely is.” At the time, Kendall was 18, and she mentioned what she wanted from a potential boyfriend. She described her type in simple terms to the Mirror.

“I love tall. And you gotta make me laugh because I can’t make anybody laugh,” she said. That same year, she was linked to Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons. Her mother reportedly approved the relationship. The two were spotted flirting over dinner at STK in Los Angeles. A source said they “laughed and chatted all night.”

Inside ‘The Kardashians’ Star’s Three Qualities Her Partner Should Possess

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The 30-year-old shared her dating preference in a February 2017 post on her app. Teen Vogue reported that she identified three qualities she considered important when choosing someone to date. She said the qualities are humor, shared interests, and personal style.

“Dating is hard!” Kendall wrote, acknowledging that finding someone with whom she was not always easy. “Especially in my industry, any guy that takes himself too seriously is not for me,” she explained.

She also pointed to shared interests while joking that without them, “what are we going to do?” Kendall revealed that she wanted a partner who enjoyed some of the same things she likes, including music or a love of cars. The model also said compatibility involved how two people spent time together, not just their initial attraction.

Kendall’s final requirement was good style. She said a man didn’t need to wear anything specific. She wanted someone who knew how to put an outfit together and present himself well.

Kendall Jenner’s Romance With Elordi Raises Concerns Among Loved Ones

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Some people in Kendall’s inner circle were reportedly concerned about how fast her relationship has progressed. The Blast reported that relatives believed Kendall was accommodating Elordi too much by arranging luxury travel and booking private flights. She also reportedly welcomed him into her homes in Beverly Hills and Montecito.

An insider said some family members thought she was spending too much time with the actor and catering to him. Khloé Kardashian reportedly advised Kendall to move carefully, drawing on her past heartbreak with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

Another source claimed Elordi enjoyed the attention surrounding the romance and described Kendall as “a drug to his ego.” Elordi reportedly met with members of the model’s family, including Kris Jenner and Kendall’s older sisters, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. Insiders also said Kendall had introduced him to her father, Caitlyn Jenner.





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