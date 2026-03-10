Contemporary jewellery is all about artistic expression and personal storytelling. It aims to shift away from traditional constraints and create something truly unique, truly captivating. However, few designers succeed in finding this connection as vividly as Maria Rosua, a jeweller whose work transforms inspirations from nature into colourful pieces of wearable art.

From Argentina to the Mediterranean

Rosua was born in Rosario, Argentina, surrounded by a family of women artists and entrepreneurs. Creativity was part of her everyday life from an early age: colours, materials, handmade objects were always present. This environment encouraged her to experiment and look at life through an artistic lens.

At the age of eighteen, Maria Rosua began travelling extensively. Over the years she lived and worked in several countries including Argentina, the United States, Colombia, India and Spain. These journeys proved to be transformative, introducing her to metalwork and traditional craft techniques all around the world. During her travels she studied with artisans from different backgrounds, learning methods of jewellery making that later became central to her practice.

In 2015, she moved to Barcelona after receiving a scholarship to study at Escola Massana. Two years later, she settled in Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic Islands, where Maria now lives with her family and runs her workshop near the sea.

A creative universe shaped by nature

Nature very much lies at the heart of Maria Rosua’s work. Her jewellery frequently features motifs of flowers, fruits, birds, insects, animal and human figures. These elements are not simply decorative, but a personal reflection of the landscapes she has lived and the experiences that shaped her life.

Her childhood in Argentina’s countryside, for one, left a lasting impression on the designer, as she holds dear memories of the rural life that inspires much of her work. Life in Formentera today provides a different layer of inspiration, with the island’s rocky terrains and turquoise waters translating into a unique set of colours and textures. Through these influences from different destinations, Rosua builds what she often describes as her “creative universe”, where plants and animals can be reimagined through metal.

Experimentation with metal and colour

Maria Rosua primarily works with brass and silver, with these materials serving as the base for her artistic experimentation. Each piece begins as a metal plate onto which she draws the design before cutting the shape by hand. The shapes are often organic and fluid, highlighting the handcrafted nature of the pieces. Her designs frequently begin with large earrings that set the visual tone for the entire collection, followed by smaller pieces (rings, necklaces, bracelets) adapting the motifs.

Once the base is ready and polished, the jeweller moves onto the stage that makes her work so distinctive – painting. Rosua has spent years experimenting with different ways of adding colour to metal surfaces, using techniques like pigments, patinas, oxidations, watercolour-like applications and polishes to transform metal into vibrant miniature illustrations.

This process can take several days, as each layer must dry and adhere properly before the next is applied. However, the result is truly unique… The pieces come alive with colour and texture, while human touch remains beautifully visible in every piece through subtle imperfections.

Storytelling through jewellery

Maria Rosua’s collections are filled with expressive pieces that reflect both nature and human experience, and many of her pieces carry personal narratives. One of such examples is the collection inspired by figs, which she developed during her pregnancy when a fig tree outside her home produced fruit throughout the months of waiting. The jewellery became a way of preserving the moment in time, transforming a simple natural symbol into a meaningful memory.

In this way, Maria’s work functions as much more than just jewellery. She uses this art form as a means of storytelling, with each piece representing a fragment of her experience. The designer believes that the stories and symbols found in her jewellery can also evoke something special for those wearing it: perhaps a memory from a childhood or a beloved place they want to cherish forever.

Slow and conscious approach

One of the defining aspects of Maria Rosua’s work is her commitment to real craftsmanship and slow production. Her jewellery is made by hand in small quantities, often to order. This approach allows her to maintain close attention to detail and adapt pieces according to the preferences of individual clients.

Her craft also acts as a philosophical stance. In a world dominated by fast fashion and mass production, she views handmade jewellery as a way of encouraging more sustainable, meaningful relationships with objects. Each piece is designed to last, evolving together with the person who wears it.

Jewellery as a companion

Maria Rosua’s work demonstrates how jewellery can become something so much more intimate and symbolic. From the small island workshop in Formentera, her pieces travel around the world to accompany the wearer through their everyday life, collecting new stories along the way.

Read more fashion and jewelry articles at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by https://www.mariarosua.com/