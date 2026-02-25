How to Take Care of Nails: A Natural, Low-Maintenance Guide





Social media often defines great nails by what’s on them: flawless gel finishes, dreamy pastel milk shades, or even jaw-dropping 3D acrylic designs.

We love all of that, but how nails look after a manicure and pedicure doesn’t actually tell the full story.

Nail care is really about what’s underneath. Strong, resilient nails that lie behind the polish and glue are what we’re really after.

Not only do natural, healthy nails look and feel amazing, they’re also a sign that your overall health is thriving. Like our skin, our nails reflect our inner wellness.

But what if your naked nails don’t look so great right now? Today, we’re sharing easy, effective habits to help your nails look and feel their best. Plus, we’re sharing Lauryn’s favorite type of manicure, so keep reading.

How to Take Care of Nails Naturally: A Natural, Low-Maintenance Guide

Every day, our nails take a serious beating. Between washing dishes, nonstop typing, cleaning with chemicals, and less-than-perfect nutrition, it’s no wonder our nails look rough.

We’re talking brittle, discolored, weak nails with ridges, pits, and peeling cuticles. Sometimes our nails look so sad that a mani/pedi feels like the only fix.

Really, what your nails really need is a little TLC. In this post, we’ll explain why nail care matters and how to build an effective routine to get healthy-looking nails.

Let’s polish up your nail care game. Here’s how:

Why Is It Important to Take Care of Your Nails?

Point to Possible Health Issues

Remember when we said your nail health is a direct reflection of your overall wellness? Well, it’s true. Many common nail problems could actually be your body’s way of signaling that something is off. Let’s break down a few:

Yellowing: Possible fungal infection

White spots: Potential zinc deficiency

Bluish hue: Could indicate circulation or oxygen issues

Brittleness: Might point to nutritional deficiencies, thyroid problems, or dehydration

Ridges or pitting: Could be a sign of illness or stress

Thinning: Possible thyroid issues or anemia

Red, swollen cuticles or nail beds: May indicate chronic inflammation or infection

Of course, these are just potential reasons for what you’re seeing. But paying attention to changes on the outside can help you catch potential issues on the inside early.

Prevents Fungal and Bacterial Infections

Keeping your nails clean and trimmed helps prevent nail infections by reducing the buildup of dirt and bacteria. Without this basic care, you could develop conditions like paronychia, onycholysis, and onychomycosis.

But dirty nails aren’t the only way infections start. Your cuticles act like a natural shield, protecting the skin around your nails from germs. Cutting or picking at your cuticles can weaken this shield, creating an opening for bacteria.

Dryness is another culprit. Cracked skin around the nails creates dozens of tiny entry points where dirt and bacteria can sneak in.

We know all that sounds pretty gross. Luckily, a simple, consistent routine and regular trimming can keep infections at bay and keep your nails healthy and strong.

Supports Strong, Healthy Nails

When you think about personal care, your nails probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. Most of us focus our time and money on hair and skin, while nails often get overlooked.

The truth is, you’re not born with “good” or “bad” nails. Just like your skin or hair, their condition depends on how well you take care of them. With the right natural nail care routine, you can get nails that grow faster, feel stronger, and look better.

And the best part? A little goes a long way when you want nails that are naturally resilient and beautiful.

Make Nails Look Their Best

You don’t need to go to the salon to get perfect-looking nails. By taking care of your nails strategically, you can get nails that look clean, polished, and healthy without a pricey service fee.

And we get it, it’s hard to beat that salon-perfect seasonal polish and luxurious foot scrub. However, salons can do more harm than good to nails that are already in bad shape. The right nail care regimen prevents discoloration, cracking, peeling, drying, breakage, and more. Instead, your nails will look like this:

Smooth and sleek: No ridges, bumps, or rough edges

A fresh, even tone: No weird spots or streaks

Clean tips: Bright, polished, and free of gunk

Happy cuticles: Soft, hydrated, and free of inflammation

Natural Nail Care Tips: Minimal Effort, Maximum Results

Keep them clean with gentle soap.

The first step to healthy nails? Practice good hygiene. Clean nails are less likely to trap dirt and bacteria, which can weaken the nail, cause infections, and leave them looking dull or discolored.

Use a gentle soap and a soft nail brush with lukewarm water to wash your nails. And don’t just scrub the surface. Be sure to clean around the nail bed and fingertips, too.

Always dry your nails thoroughly.

Damp nails might not seem like a big deal, but leftover moisture can cause brittleness, fungus, hangnails, and irritated cuticles.

Always dry them thoroughly with a soft towel, paying close attention to the edges and tricky spots where water gets trapped.

Skip harsh alcohol sanitizers and cleaners.

Alcohol sanitizers are everywhere. They’re a great way to kill germs on your skin, but they also strip your nails of all their natural oils.

And it’s not just sanitizers. Your nails may also be exposed to other harsh chemicals through nail polish remover, sanitizing wipes, hair dyes, and even everyday household cleaners.

Over time, using these products can cause peeling, cracking, and overall, dull-looking nails. So, skip the harsh ingredients and rely on gentle handwashing to remove bacteria.

Keep nails trimmed and file gently.

Sorry for all our friends out there who love a long, stiletto nail. Short nails are less prone to breakage, snags, splits, and bacterial growth.

For the best nail health, trim your nails straight and short. Avoid creating a curved shape, which can cause painful, ingrown nails.

Push back cuticles; don’t cut them.

Your cuticles are more than just extra skin. They’re a protective shield between your nail and the surrounding skin, keeping bacteria and irritants out.

When cuticles become long, dry, or inflamed, it’s tempting to trim them with scissors or clippers for a smoother look. But cutting can actually backfire, leading to hangnails, irritation, and even infection.

Instead, soften the cuticle with warm water and gently push it back. Then, keep them hydrated with a nourishing oil or cream. This way, it can still do its job of protecting your body from toxins.

Hydrate with water and electrolytes.

If you’re not properly hydrated, your body has to decide where to send its water. And unfortunately, nails often get the short end of the stick if you’re dehydrated.

Drinking plenty of water is essential. This helps ensure you stay hydrated enough for moisture to reach every part of your body, including nails, skin, and hair.

To get the most out of your hydration, prioritize electrolytes and other nourishing add-ins. TSC’s Beauty Salt is the perfect addition to your self-care routine, supporting deeper, more efficient hydration.

Eat a nutrient-dense diet.

Food is so important, too. The best foods for beauty are packed with vitamins and nutrients that your nails thrive on.

Protein, biotin, zinc, and omega-3 help with nail strength, while vitamins A, C, and E support faster growth. These key nutrients are must-haves in your wellness plan.

Don’t know where to start? Eat things like leafy greens, nuts, fish, eggs, and whole grains for the best results. It doesn’t have to feel like a diet, you’re just eating more intentional foods.

Don’t pick or bite nails.

You can’t get healthy, gorgeous nails if you bite them (or pick at your cuticles). These habits make the nails jagged, weak, and more prone to breaking. Plus, it can lead to irritating pain that only worsens over time. When left untreated? It may lead to infections and/or inflammation.

If you find it hard to stop, start by identifying your triggers—are you bored, stressed, or fidgety?

Then, find a healthier outlet that provides the same relief without harming your nails or standing in the way of your beauty goals. Trust us, you’ll thank yourself later when you don’t have irritation and pain around the nails.

Go polish-free as often as possible.

We get it, everyone loves nails that look professionally polished. But constantly wearing nail polish can actually damage the nails over time.

Nails need breaks to breathe and absorb nourishment from oils, creams, and other care routines. If you really want to improve nail health, leave your nails naked now and then.

And when you do paint your nails, choose natural formulas. Our favorites are coming up in a minute.

Use natural oils to moisturize.

Using natural oils to moisturize is one of the simplest ways to keep your nails healthy and strong.

Oils like jojoba oil or vitamin E oil penetrate the nail and surrounding skin, keeping them soft and resilient. A specialized cuticle oil is perfect too.

Regularly massaging oil into your nails and cuticles prevents dryness, hangnails, vertical ridges, and cracking. Bonus: It also stimulates blood circulation, which supports faster nail growth.

Choose non-toxic nail products.

Harsh nail products will not get you the results you want. They may offer short-term fixes, but they won’t help you get naturally strong, healthy nails in the long run.

You need products that are clean and effective. Here are some of our favorites:

Zoya

Olive & June

Londontown

Nail Care Routine

Morning Routine:

Step One: Wash your hands and nails with gentle soap, then dry thoroughly.

Step Two: Apply cuticle oil or serum to lock in moisture. Make sure you allow the product to absorb completely.

Step Three: Apply a natural nail strengthener or clear coat.

Step Four: Drink a glass of Beauty Water to support hydration from the inside.

Evening Routine:

Step One: Clean your nails gently with a soft brush.

Step Two: Massage your nails and cuticles with nourishing oil or serum. Again, let it have time to fully absorb before moving on.

Step Three: Apply a rich hand cream to keep skin and nails hydrated overnight.

Weekly Routine:

Step One: Trim and file your nails to maintain shape, filing in one direction.

Step Two: Soak your nails in warm water with a bit of sea salt or lemon juice. Lemon juice can help whiten stains, promote collagen, and act as an antiseptic, while sea salt strengthens nails, softens cuticles, and exfoliates dead skin. Relaxing and beneficial.

Step Three: Gently push back cuticles after soaking.

Step Four: Take a polish-free day to let your nails “breathe.”

Beautiful nails come from care, attention, and consistency.

You’ve curated your hair and your skincare routine. It’s time to give nail care a turn.

Nail care is more than just polish, it’s about building strength from the inside out. With a few simple habits, your nails can finally look as healthy as the rest of you.

Lauryn loves to get a Russian manicure. It’s done dry, with no water or soaking. It focuses on cleaning the cuticle and is very precise. Plus, it lasts at least 2 weeks. If you’re in Austin check out @that_russiangirl to book yours.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Learn how to remove makeup without stripping your skin.

++ Eyebrows too dark? Learn how to ease the tint here.

HEALTHY NAILS:

!function(d,s,id){

var e, p = /^http:/.test(d.location) ? ‘http’ : ‘https’;

if(!d.getElementById(id)) {

e = d.createElement(s);

e.id = id;

e.src = p + ‘://widgets.rewardstyle.com/js/shopthepost.js’;

d.body.appendChild(e);

}

if(typeof window.__stp === ‘object’) if(d.readyState === ‘complete’) {

window.__stp.init();

}

}(document, ‘script’, ‘shopthepost-script’);

Turn on your JavaScript to view content Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The post How to Take Care of Nails: A Natural, Low-Maintenance Guide appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.